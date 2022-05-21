Fresno police arrest suspect they say was barricaded at Save Mart in hours-long standoff

Anthony Galaviz and Brianna Vaccari
·1 min read

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama confirmed officers on Saturday apprehended the man they believe barricaded himself in a north Fresno Save Mart after fleeing gunfire from an off-duty Fresno County sheriff’s deputy earlier this week.

The suspect, 28-year-old Pheng Vang, was wanted on suspicion of an unsolved burglary in which guns were stolen. Police surrounded the Save Mart on First Street and Nees Avenue for 20 hours overnight before calling off the search on Friday.

Vang allegedly fell from the Save Mart ceiling Saturday afternoon after spending almost two days in hiding. He ran out an emergency exit, and police apprehended him at a nearby apartment complex.

“In custody!” Balderrama tweeted Saturday afternoon. “Although SWAT was pulled back, we went w/ (sic) Plan B, leaving undercover officers in place and marked units in the area. Guess who just popped out of the ceiling?”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

