Fresno, other Valley hospitals welcome first babies of 2022. Here are all the details

A baby believed to be the first born in Fresno County in 2022 arrived at the Kaiser Permanente birthing center in Fresno at 12:02 a.m. Saturday.

Parents Carolina and Diego welcomed the birth of their baby girl, whom they named Ariel Adriana, hospital spokesman Jordan Scott said.

Ariel weighed in at 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Nurse Maria Maher was with Carolina from admission through delivery and recovery.

“Parents and baby are happy, healthy and doing great!” an email from the hospital stated.

Elsewhere around the central San Joaquin Valley:

▪ Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia welcomed its first baby of 2022 when Eliette Brigitte Ramos Calix arrived at 3:21 a.m. The parents are Elsy Calix Murcia and Jose Ramos of Dinuba.

Eliette weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches in length. She is the couple’s first child and was one of five babies delivered on Jan. 1 as of 12:48 p.m. at the medical center.

Elsy had been in the hospital since being admitted on Dec. 30, her due date, according to a hospital news release.

“We thank God that we had a healthy baby,” Elsy was quoted. “Our plan for 2022 is to go home and enjoy her.”

▪ At Adventist Health Hanford’s Birth Center, Elizabeth Daniela is believed to be Kings County’s first baby of the year, born at 2:28 a.m.

She weighed 9.7 pounds and is 20 1/2 inches in length. Mom Daniela was doing fine, according to the hospital.

“We are pretty grateful to have a New Year’s baby,” Daniela — whose daughter was given her first name as her middle name — was quoted. “Our 3-year-old son, Alex, wanted his sister to be named after me, since he was named after his dad.”

Mom and dad wanted their daughter to have a biblical name, the hospital noted, since they are of Christian faith, and decided on Elizabeth, which means “Helped by God.”

Elizabeth was due to arrive Dec. 26. But it wasn’t until Mom decided to run some errands on Dec. 31 that her water broke at Walmart.