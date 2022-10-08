Fresno mother lost her son due to his mental illness. Now she helps others avoid same fate

Michelle Gonzales Reed
·5 min read
Contributed

My son was a wonderful boy. He was bright, funny, kind and loving. I wish you could know him the way I did.

Like many young people, Dajon started experiencing mental health issues in his teens. Diagnosed with schizophrenia and substance use disorder at 18, he spent six years in and out of mental health facilities. Dajon stopped taking his medication and his behavior became more erratic, alarming and harmful.

For years, I worked toward getting him admitted to a psychiatric facility here in California under a Lanterman-Petris-Short (LPS) Act conservatorship. In 2018, he was finally admitted to get care he desperately needed. His psychiatrist recommended a one-year hold.

Two months into his treatment, my son’s mental health and future life was undone in an instant by a judge. A hearing was called to establish whether Dajon was a danger to himself or others, and the judge based her decision to release him on the fact that Dajon presented well in court. I was powerless to prevent it. The psychiatrists knew Dajon needed help, but our laws were designed to let him out.

Dajon and I were close, but our relationship deteriorated as his mental health worsened. He hated me for wanting him to stay in a facility. Though I continued to provide almost daily assistance, cooking, and cleaning, he often refused to see me. When I dropped off groceries at an apartment I secured for him, I’d later find them spoiled on the ground. I asked his roommate to help put the groceries away so he had something to eat.

The police were called to Dajon’s home for reasons ranging from him wandering outside without clothes to sometimes violent episodes. When taken into custody, Dajon was always medicated and released. He always knew to say “no” when asked if he was a danger to himself or others.

My family lived a nightmare, daily expecting the worst. Less than a year after being discharged, Dajon died at 24, struck by a train at approximately 4:30 in the morning. I was devastated.

As a woman of faith, I felt a calling to advocate for young people like Dajon. As a mental health professional, I wanted to share my experience with other parents enduring similar journeys. Dajon was a wonderful son; I wanted to make sure his passing was not in vain.

There are several things that parents — as well as other family members, friends, and educators — should know if they believe a child is undergoing a similar crisis.

First, stay attuned to signs your child is experiencing a mental health challenge. Always socially outgoing, Dajon suddenly struggled to connect. He began isolating, sleeping more, sometimes staying in bed for days. He began using marijuana, I believe to numb the pain he felt. He went from happy to irritable and abusive very quickly.

Second, stigma can kill. Dajon kept his symptoms secret. Outwardly upbeat, he silently carried burdens like depression, anxiety, and the scars of childhood sexual abuse. As schizophrenia took hold, he heard voices. Dajon dealt with his pain on his own, thinking it would eventually go away. It didn’t. After he died, I found a letter in which he wrote he was “slipping away.” I know he didn’t tell me because he must have been ashamed.

Third, when you realize your child is in crisis, neither of you can afford to feel shame; quickly get help. Get to a support group. Be around others who are experiencing similar things and have strategies that could work for your family. If you’re a caregiver, it’s important to connect with groups like The Jed Foundation and NAMI; had I known about their resources, it could have made a difference.

Fourth, advocate for the changing of the laws governing mental illness. The 1972 LPS Act regulates involuntary commitment in California, and is similar to laws prompted by deinstitutionalization efforts nationwide. Though well-intended, these laws led to many treatment facility closures without providing adequate alternatives, putting those with severe mental illness at significant risk for homelessness and incarceration. Those laws must be changed to provide a safety net for young people like Dajon;a California bill shows how that might be done. If you do not have a child experiencing a mental health crisis, we need allies to help change laws that can be a death sentence for many undergoing mental health crises.

Finally, become an advocate. Because the laws where you live will likely prevent you from taking action to protect your adult child, take action to establish power of attorney in case their mental health crisis worsens. Not having power of attorney meant I had no legal standing to act on Dajon’s behalf or get around the laws when they failed him.

I want you to see who Dajon was, to know him as I did. Before his illness, he was a special kid, as full of life and love as your child. Through our experience, I learned that what happened to Dajon can happen to anyone. It can happen to you. To underscore that fact, and to draw attention to the need to do all that we can to help young people with mental illness and improve statewide mental health care, the Fresno City Council has designated Oct. 13 as Dajon Reed Day in the city.

Now, I can only fight in his memory and try to help others. If you suspect your teenage child is experiencing a mental health issue, be extra vigilant. If you see behavior changes, drug abuse, suicidal ideas, violence, or self-harm, don’t wait. Get help immediately. Become an advocate for your child and for changing the laws that will prevent your child from getting the help they need. Most importantly, never give up.

Michele Gonzales Reed, Ed.D. is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist based in Fresno, California. She is working to reform the laws governing mental health care in California and her petition at Change.org is gathering signatures.

Latest Stories

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice for Jets in 5-3 pre-season win over Flames

    CALGARY — The Winnipeg Jets capped their pre-season Friday with a second straight decisive win over the Calgary Flames. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a pair of first-period goals in a 5-3 victory at the Saddledome after the Jets blanked the visiting Flames 5-0 on Wednesday. Kyle Conner had a goal and two assists, Mark Scheifele scored short-handed and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets in the final tune-up for both teams ahead of their 2022-23 NHL regular seasons. "Starting to come together," Sc

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was