Fresno man to stand trial for double murder, after judge hears dramatic witness testimony

Robert Rodriguez
·3 min read

Dramatic witness testimony highlighted Thursday’s court hearing in the case of 26-year-old man accused of killing a woman he was dating — and her foster mother — in southeast Fresno last year.

Judge Brian Alvarez decided said there was enough evidence presented during the preliminary hearing to try Deandre Foster on two counts of murder.

He’s accused of fatally shooting Charlotte Ethridge, 21, after a late-night argument on April 10, 2021.

She and the defendant had been dating for several months and he would sometimes stay at her apartment, a small, five-unit complex in the 3200 block of East Olive Avenue, prosecutors say.

Also killed that night was Ethridge’s good friend and foster mother Michelle Johnson, 50, who lived in the same apartment complex and was protective of her.

One of the witnesses testified Thursday that Johnson was well liked by the residents, several of whom were woman escaping domestic violence situations, including Ethridge.

“She was like the apartment complex mom, she would give you an egg or a hug,” said the witness. “She became one of my best friends. And anytime my door was open we would talk.”

The Fresno Bee is not naming the witness, as the judge and prosecution expressed concern for her safety.

The day of the shooting, the witness noticed Foster had three friends over. They hung out around the complex, talking and smoking.

Later that night, she heard arguing coming from Ethridge’s apartment. Then she heard what she thought was a single gunshot.

“People in all of the other apartments came out to check to see what was going on,” she said. “They said something broke inside the apartment and to just ignore it.”

Then the witness said she heard another gunshot and saw Johnson dash out of her apartment. saying, “What the hell was that?” and “Where is my daughter? (Ethridge).”

Senior Deputy District Attorney Amy Freeman asked the witness if anyone responded to Ethridge and she said Foster did. “He said, ‘mind your own business, bitch, and go back inside,’” the witness testified.

Johnson kept asking to see Ethridge, but Foster kept telling her to mind her own business.

Fearing for her own safety, the witness closed her front door. Seconds later, she testified to hearing another gun shot and then hearing Johnson’s body fall to the ground.

The witness testified that she heard a woman’s voice, possibly Charlotte, say, “What the f--- did you do? Why?”

That was followed by several gunshots fired in rapid succession, the witness said.

Police and rescue crews were called and one of the first officers to arrive was Ryan Morin.

As Morin approached the property he could see Johnson’s body laying outside the front door of one of the apartments.

He testified that she was losing a lot of blood around her face. He had to wipe away the blood so he could find the wound and apply pressure to try and get it to stop.

Morin found the wound. She had been shot in the face, just above her eye.

Johnson was still breathing and was transported to the hospital where he later died. Ethridge was found dead inside her apartment with gun shot wounds to her arms and face, said Fresno police officer Kristien Barklow.

Barklow testified that she found between seven and eight shell casings inside the apartment.

If Foster is found guilty of all the charges, he faces a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death, Freeman said.

Foster remains in the Fresno County Jail with bail set at $3.2 million. He is being defended by attorney Barbara O’Neill.

Before he was arrested for murder, Foster had been on probation and been arrested several times for a series of crimes, police said.

He had convictions for felony assault on a family member and being a felon in possession of firearm.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or