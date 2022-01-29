Fresno man has been identified as one of two drivers killed in head-on collision Friday

Robert Rodriguez
·1 min read

The drivers involved in a fatal head-on collision Friday night near Sanger have been identified by the Fresno County Coroner.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. in the area of Belmont and Zediker avenues.

The California Highway Patrol said Erin Olsen, 41, of Kingsburg was driving east on Belmont Avenue in a white Toyota Camry when he attempted to pass two vehicles by entering the oncoming traffic lane.

Olsen, traveling at an unknown speed, crashed head-on into a silver Toyota Corolla driven by Jose Ruiz Zelaya, 42, of Fresno.

CHP spokesman Lt. Mike Salas said Zelaya was traveling west on Belmont Avenue at 65 mph.

Both drivers died at the scene. Their names were released Saturday.

Zelaya’s body had to be extracted from the wreckage of his Corolla.

Salas said CHP still is trying to determine if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

