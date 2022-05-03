Fresno man accused of deadly apartment complex shooting to be tried for murder, judge says

A Fresno man accused of a deadly shooting at a central Fresno apartment complex earlier this year will be tried for murder, a Fresno County judge ruled Monday.

Jerry Rodriguez, 31, is accused of killing Salvador Olivera, 41, after the two men got into an argument in the early morning hours of March 28 in the Parks at Fig Garden apartment on Fruit, near Ashlan avenues.

Judge Michael Idiart found there was enough evidence to prosecute Rodriguez for murder. He will be arraigned on May 17 in Dept. 20.

At Rodriguez’s preliminary hearing, several witnesses, including the Olivera’s girlfriend, Leticia Mondejar, testified to seeing Rodriguez pull a black handgun from his waist, raise it and fire at Olivera.

Mondejar testified via the Zoom app. She is pregnant with Olivera’s child and is on bed rest. Under questioning by Senior Deputy District Attorney Elana Smith, Mondejar admitted to a rocky relationship with Olivera that at times exploded into loud shouting matches.

The couple lived together in a first floor apartment. On the night of the shooting, Olivera arrived at about 4 a.m. to confront Mondejar about someone damaging his car. Mondejar was in the apartment with her cousin Jimmy Jauriqui and his friend Jerry Rodriguez, who she recently met.

Mondejar testified they were watching music videos when Olivera showed up, banging on the door and windows asking to be let into the apartment.

Mondejar left the apartment to talk with Olivera, who proceeded to get into a loud argument. They were near the car port when Mondejar testified she noticed that Rodriguez and her cousin were standing nearby.

“Salvador was upset and calling me names,” she said. “He had something in his hand, but I didn’t know what it was.”

Smith asked Mondejar if she was afraid Olivera was going to hit her and she reluctantly answered, “yes.”

“Then I seen Jerry walking toward us and he said something to (Olivera) and they were like face to face,” she said. “When Jerry walked up to (Olivera) he had a gun in his hand.”

Smith asked about what Rodriguez did with the gun. “He had it at (Olivera’s) chest and shot him,” Mondejar said.

Olivera was hit in the chest and spun around to try and get away. Mondejar said Rodriguez shot him two or three times as he was running away.

Rodriguez’s attorney D.J. Brickey questioned Mondejar about whether she was planning to end her relationship with Olivera. He had recently taken some of his things from their apartment. She said that wasn’t unusual, he had done that before and later came back.

The night of the killing, Mondejar said she asked Rodriguez to help her fix a flat tire. They went to a store to buy supplies and something else.

“Did he buy you a flower,” Brickey asked.

“Yes,” she replied.

Rosalind Lopez, a neighbor who lives in the apartment above Mondejar said she heard many arguments coming from her downstairs neighbors.

On the night of the shooting, she was once again woken up by loud voices and commotion. She yelled at Olivera from her open window and he apologized for being loud.

She testified that she continued watching the activity downstairs and saw Mondejar, Rodriguez and Olivera were standing near the carport.

“And then I hear boom, boom, boom and I see the sparks, said Lopez.

Lopez ran down to the parking lot where she found Olivera laying face down on the pavement. The item he had in his hand was a screwdriver, she testified.