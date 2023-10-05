This Fresno house was a notorious murder scene where family was killed. It was just sold

A house that was at the center of one of Fresno’s most notorious murders has been sold.

Built in 1968, the 3,600 square-foot Spanish style home sits on a half acre near the Sunnyside Country Club Golf Course, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a “large great room with soaring rock fireplace” and vaulted beam ceilings, according to a listing on the real estate site Zillow, where it was listed for sale at $559,000.

On Tuesday, the listing agent confirmed an offer had been accepted on the home.

It had been listed for three months and had last sold in 1998 for $175,000, according to Realtor.com.

As seen ‘Murdered for millions’

Three decades ago, the house was the site of an Easter Sunday triple murder.

It was where Dale Ewell, his wife Glee and daughter Tiffany were found shot to death in what authorities first believed was a burglary gone wrong.

The case was major news.

It remained open for three years and was touted at the time as one of the most intense investigations in the history of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Two men were finally arrested in 1995 — the Ewell’s son Dana and his friend Joel Radovcich.

The 21-year old Ewell had set up the killings to inherit the family’s $8 million estate, only to later find out a trust fund was not accessible until he reached his 30s. Radovcich pulled the trigger.

It took another two years for the case to go to trial, even as it remained a headline-drawing sensation. At one point, prosecutors asked for extra security, alleging Radovcich was planning a “violent escape.” The court mailed out 7,000 summons to potential jurors ordering them to report to the courthouse Oct. 1 and 2, 1997. The jury selection process was predicted to take more than a month.

The trial itself ran for weeks, with daily coverage in The Bee.

Both men were convicted of three counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances. They were spared the death penalty, but sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ewell was sent to the Protective Housing Unit at Corcoran State Prison, a place known for housing the state’s most notorious criminals — guys like Charles Manson and the Dating Game Killer, Rodney Alcala.

Earlier this year, the Ewell case became the subject of a true-crime documentary that aired on ABC30. “Murdered for Millions” featured details of the family killing and revisited Ewell’s life behind bars. The station had access to the case from Ewell, who spent a decade writing letters to Corin Hoggard, who was a reporter for ABC at the time.

