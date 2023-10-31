Fresno district avoids teacher strike, reaches ‘historic’ agreement with union

Fresno teachers and the school district reached a contract agreement, calling off a strike that would have disrupted the education of over 70,000 students in California’s third largest school district.

The agreement, announced Tuesday morning in a joint press conference, comes less than 24 hours before an estimated 4,000 teachers were set to go on strike.

“We are incredibly pleased to announce that Fresno Unified School District and Fresno Teachers Association have reached a tentative agreement that we’re signing right now,” Superintendent Bob Nelson said. He also thanked the both the district and the union’s bargaining teams.

On Monday afternoon, the parties issued a joint statement saying they made “considerable progress” on a deal after a weekend of negotiations.

“Today we have reached a historic agreement,” said Manuel Bonilla, president of the Fresno Teachers Association.

They didn’t share specifics on the contract, but Bonilla said the new contract includes progress on the four major union priorities: “across the board” class size reduction, reduced special education caseload, competitive pay for teachers and nurses and continued and stable health coverage.

The district and union started negotiations last summer, but failed to reach an agreement before a Sept. 29 deadline.

Thousands of teachers turned out to vote earlier this month – with more than 3,450 teachers voting in favor to strike – saying that the strike was necessary for better pay and working conditions.

Some teachers said they had mixed feelings about a strike due to financial pressures of a strike or student learning loss, but ultimately wanted to send the district a message.

Union officials said that the last time they authorized a strike in 2017, the decision helped move negotiations along.

The last time Fresno teachers went on strike was in 1978.

This is a developing story.