Fresno County man charged with murder of grandmother and market owner might not stand trial

Robert Rodriguez
·2 min read

A court-appointed psychiatrist has found double-murder suspect Austin Alvarez incompetent to stand trial, but the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office is asking for a second opinion.

The 23-year-old Alvarez is charged with the Christmas Day murders of his grandmother Magdalena Alvarez, 58, and Meisa Rashid, 39, the owner of a convenience store in Orange Cove.

Alvarez’s defense attorney Mark Coleman told Judge James Kelley Wednesday that Dr. Howard Terrell, a forensic psychiatry specialist, examined Alvarez, at the court’s request, and found him incompetent to stand trial.

Prosecutor Kelly Smith urged the judge not to rule on the doctor’s findings, yet. He suggested having another doctor examine Alvarez.

The judge agreed and appointed Dr. Tamar Kenworthy, a psychologist, to interview the defendant. Kelley set a new hearing on April 6 to discuss the second evaluation.

Alvarez is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. If he is found competent to stand trial and is convicted on all counts, he faces up to 84-years-to-life in prison.

The murders of Magdalena Alvarez and Rashid shocked the Reedley and Orange Cove communities. Rashid was the longtime owner of Primo Market in Orange Cove.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies said that on Christmas morning, Alvarez went to a home in the 17000 block of Goodfellow Avenue, just outside of the Reedley city limits, where, for an unknown reason, fatally shot Alvarez and Rashid.

Alvarez also fired several gun shots at his father who was sitting in a parked car outside of the home. Alvarez missed as he fled the scene in a pickup truck.

Law enforcement officers from the Fresno County Sheriff’s, California Highway Patrol and the Reedley, Sanger, Orange Cove and Kingsburg police departments, found Alvarez a short time later, about 10 miles away near American and Anchor avenues in Orange Cove.

He was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail where he remains. Bail is set at $4.5 million.

