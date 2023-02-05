Fresno Costco locked down momentarily following shooting threat to law enforcement

The Costco in northwest Fresno was locked down for a brief stretch Saturday afternoon after a shooting threat was made over the telephone.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department received a call shortly after 3 p.m. from a man who said he planned to going to the Costco near Brawley and Shaw avenues and shoot people.

Fresno Police soon after arrived at the store and swept the area.

Costco was locked down for roughly 15 minutes with customers allowed to exit the store but no new customers allowed to enter.

After finding no threat, Fresno Police informed Costco management that they could operate as normal if they so chose to.

Fresno Police remained in the area for the time being to monitor activity in the parking lot.

This is the second straight day that local law enforcement received a threat of a mass shooting.

On Friday, the Fresno Police fielded a call of a shooting threat set to occur at Clovis West High.

But after sweeping the campus, Fresno Police confirmed the call to be a hoax. No one was shot and the high school did not appear to be under any threat, police said.