Fresno City Council adopts new voter district boundaries. Will political power shift?

The Fresno City Council on Thursday night adopted a new council district boundary map that councilmembers said they believe will recognize historic neighborhoods, unite Highway City, eliminate land-locked districts, and comply with federal, state, and city laws.

The new boundaries were approved by a 6-0 vote. Councilmember Esmeralda Soria, who joined the meeting virtually via Zoom, did not vote.

The councilmembers approved Map 111 after extensive public comment from Punjabi community members voicing support for two other maps. Some Tower District residents also expressed concern the proposed map would further split up the neighborhood. City officials said the maps backed by community members did not meet city charter regulations.

While Soria said she didn’t support Map 111, she also said she was proud of the process.

“I’m proud tonight that so many people turned out — that you guys came to a realization that representation matters,” Soria said. “It only makes our democracy stronger when we all get involved from the beginning, from the drawing of the lines, all the way to when elections take place.”

