Freshworks Turns Customer Support Tickets into Product Development Insights for Neosensory’s Hearing Impaired Customers

Freshdesk enables Neosensory to make product improvements faster and realize improvements to ticket closure rates and improved response times

LAS VEGAS and SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, announced that Neosensory , which builds non-invasive brain-machine interfaces to create new senses for the hearing impaired, uses Freshdesk ® to provide their customers with an easy-to-use customer support solution to record product issues and help fix them faster for individuals who are dealing with hearing impairment issues.



“We believe that the experience of reality can go beyond our sensory limitations. The unique communications needs of customers demand multiple digital support channels,” said David Eagleman, Ph.D. co-founder & CEO of Neosensory, and keynote speaker at Freshworks Refresh conference today .

Email as a customer support channel is oftentimes insufficient for the hearing impaired who prefer to use American Sign Language (ASL). The addition of video enhanced the client service experience and Neosensory sought out a technology partner that could also provide fast answers to customers through self-service channels like AI-powered chatbots, written FAQs, and social media.

First-time Freshdesk customer Amy Malone, operations manager at Neosensory said, “The ability to add a video capture option for customers who wanted to communicate in ASL through the support of Freshdesk was a bonus feature. I had never headed up a customer support function before, I am not a technical person whatsoever, and I was able to set up Freshdesk easily. I don’t know what I would do without Freshdesk. It’s been easy!”

Neosensory tracks support tickets in near real-time to catch product or operational issues early and provides the data to engineering teams to increase the speed of product development. With Freshdesk, Neosensory can also track feature requests to understand what will be most beneficial to their customers before bringing new features to the market.

Story continues

“Helping solve a unique customer service problem for hearing impaired customers shows the flexibility of the Freshdesk product,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, chief product officer of Freshworks. “Our powerful software delivers the modern functionality and capabilities businesses need while being intuitive and easy to use, rapid to onboard, and agile for organizations of all kinds.”

About Freshworks

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For more information visit www.freshworks.com .

© 2021 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshdesk, and the associated logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

Jayne Gonzalez

pr@freshworks.com



