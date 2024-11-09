Freshmen Flagg, Maluach lead No. 7 Duke to 100-58 rout over Army

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cooper Flagg had 13 points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 Duke rolled to a 100-58 victory over Army on Friday night.

Khaman Maluach had 11 points and 14 boards for the Blue Devils (2-0). Kon Knueppel added 15 points, Tyrese Proctor tallied 14, Sion James had 12 and Caleb Foster scored 11 for Duke.

For Army (1-1), Jalen Rucker scored 17 points, while Josh Scovens added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Former Army and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, a West Point graduate and the all-time winningest coach in the history of Division I men's college basketball, sat courtside at Cameron Indoor Stadium with his wife Mickie.

Takeaways

Duke: Flagg only played 25 minutes and seemed to be battling cramps on the sideline in the second half, using a massage tool on his hamstrings and guzzling Gatorade. Against more marquee opponents, Duke will need the preseason AP All-American to be available for the entirety of the game.

Army: The Black Knights allowed Duke to make 17 3-pointers, more than the Blue Devils made in any game last season.

Key moment

Flagg dunked a lob from Proctor to complete a fast-break alley-oop after James stole the ball from Army. Flagg's two-handed transition slam ignited a 29-7 Duke run over the next 13 minutes.

Key stat

Duke dominated on the glass and inside, outscoring the undersized Black Knights 36-18 in the paint and 17-7 on second-chance points. The Blue Devils outrebounded Army 50-32.

Up next

The Blue Devils face their first major conference opponent of the season Tuesday, taking on No. 23 Kentucky in Atlanta the same day the Black Knights return home to host Division III Mount Saint Mary.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Mitchell Northam, The Associated Press