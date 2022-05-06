Freshman Southern University Cheerleader Dead at 19 After Social Media Post Was Flagged to School

Southern University Cheerleader Arlana Miller Dies at 19 after Alarming Social Media Post, School Says

A Louisana community is mourning a 19-year-old cheerleader, who died after publishing an alarming post on social media earlier this week.

In a statement, Southern University officials said they were notified of a social media message from freshman Arlana Miller on Wednesday night. The school did not provide details about Miller's post but said it "ultimately led" to the announcement of her death. Miller's cause of death has not yet been publicly released.

"We mourn the loss of Alana Miller, a freshman Southern University Cheerleader," the school's statement said. "On May 4, 2022, at approximately 9 PM, Southern University Athletic Department was notified of a social media post which ultimately led to this unfortunate announcement."

"May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness of mental or behavioral health issues and to help reduce the stigma so many experience," the school added.

Roman Banks, the university's director of athletics, also spoke about mental health in a tweet about Miller on Thursday.

"Jaguar Nation it has been a very tough day, please pray for our Jaguar Family as we mourn the loss of Arlana Miller," he said. "Anyone who needs to talk my door is always open. Please check on your loved ones as mental health is REAL and depression is REAL. Gone [too] soon."

According to the university, Miller had been working toward a degree in agriculture at the historically black college and university (HBCU).

"Arlana made an impact on our team in a short time," said cheerleading coach Floyd Sias. "She was extremely dedicated to her sport, a tremendously hard worker, and a warm and engaging young woman. She will be missed."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.