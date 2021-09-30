Freshman Year review – mortifying mumblecore look at a student hookup

Cooper Raiff is the 24-year-old actor, writer and director making his feature debut with this intimate microbudget feature in the mumblecore style; it was a prize winner at the 2020 online SXSW festival, which led to Jay Duplass shepherding this wider release. Alex (played by Raiff) is a first-year college student who is desperately shy and has a childhood soft toy in his room. (In the first scene, Alex imagines this creature speaking to him silently and derisively in subtitles, a gag and a style of comedy not developed in the rest of the film.) Alex also has a mortifying habit of bursting into tears when he telephones his mother and sister, whom he misses desperately.

One night at a party, Alex has a wonderful romantic connection with supercool Maggie (Dylan Gelula); they have sex and hang out all night, and poor Alex thinks that this could be a wonderful relationship. But the next day, Maggie is weird and distant around him (she has already told him that she broke up with her high-school boyfriend because of her many infidelities), and Alex has to consider the possibility that this is what hooking up is like. Maybe there is no emotional content – or maybe people in their freshman year just aren’t ready for it.

There is something, it has to be said, a little bit insufferable about Maggie and Alex canoodling. It is only when the crisis divides them that the drama starts to make sense, and when it dawns on you that tearful, indignant Alex could actually be a little creepy and stalkerish when we see him from Maggie’s impatient and exasperated point of view. Life can be desperately embarrassing in your first year at university when you are trying out new identities and personalities. This film replicates that agonising discomfort.

• Freshman Year is released on 1 October on digital platforms.