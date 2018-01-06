Freshman phenom Young, Sooners face stiff W.Va. task

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Oklahoma freshman Trae Young is pretty clearly the top offensive player in college basketball right now.

Young leads the nation not only in scoring (29.4 points per game) but assists as well (10.6).

Saturday, Young and the No. 7 Sooners meet perhaps their stiffest challenge yet when they travel to face No. 6 West Virginia.

The Mountaineers have quite possibly the best perimeter defender in the country in senior Jevon Carter.

It's a matchup Young is looking forward to.

"He's a very physical guard, likes to get up in you, but those are the type of guards I like to go up against. It's going to be a fun challenge," Young said. "Everybody knows that he's going to probably win defensive player of the year in the country so it's going to be a fun challenge. I'm ready to go up there and it's going to be a hostile crowd so it's going to be good."

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said it can't be just Carter who has the responsibility of slowing down Young.

"He obviously needs help," Huggins said. "That's a given with everybody, but when J.C.'s right, he's very valuable to us on both ends. You don't want to wear him out to where at the end of the game, he can't make plays. He's not going to be the only one guarding him."

Huggins has been around the game for a long time, and mentioned two players who could take over a game the way Young can.

Jason Kidd averaged 16.7 points and 9.1 assists during his second year at Cal before leaving for the NBA. Kevin Durant averaged 25.8 points during his lone year at Texas.

"That was different," Huggins said of Durant. "This guy's so good because he gets other people shots. Those two bigs (Khadeem Lattin and Jamuni McNeace) live right around the rim. He throws it up there. He can really, really pass the ball. In our game, that's the thing that has deteriorated the most is the ability to pass the ball and he's terrific. He's not good, he's terrific."