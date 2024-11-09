Freshman hat trick delivers Wichita Trinity first Kansas boys soccer title since 2010

The Wichita Trinity Academy boys soccer team won the program’s third state championship on Saturday in a 4-3 victory over Rose Hill in the Class 4-1A final at Scheels Stryker Soccer Complex in Wichita.

It only took Trinity Academy boys soccer coach Andy Hackett one training session this summer to figure out freshman Wyatt Afman was different.

Afman was just 14 years old, but already hammering goals home with precision. And to think, he actually grew up playing mostly center back for his club team.

Hackett still remembers their first conversation in practice from five months ago.

“Hey buddy, you’re going to score a lot of goals for us this year,” Hackett told the freshman in June. “Get ready.”

Those words proved prescient after Afman delivered a hat trick in the Class 4-1A state championship match on Saturday to help lift Trinity to a 4-3 win over Rose Hill at Scheels Stryker Complex in Wichita.

Just as Hackett predicted, Afman scored a lot of goals — a team-high 25 in fact — and none bigger than the ones on Saturday to clinch the program’s third state title and first since 2010.

“I challenged him a few games back,” Hackett said, “‘Hey, you have what it takes to take your game really far. This is the time you can step your game up and show everybody what you’re made of. This is your time to shine.’

“I knew people weren’t going to expect a freshman to step up and take over, but man, he did it. Sometimes when you’re young, you don’t really feels the brevity of the situation.”

Saturday’s final was a heated rematch between Wichita-area rivals from a quarterfinal game last fall that Trinity won in a shootout at Rose Hill.

It didn’t take long for fireworks in Saturday’s championship, as Afman scored his first goal in the 12th minute only for Rose Hill to equalize in the 20th minute with a strike by Luke Anderson. Afman netted his second to give Trinity a 2-1 halftime lead, but Rose Hill leveled the score again right after halftime with a goal by Brady Liebl.

Trinity’s winning stretch came in the final 30 minutes of the match, as Afman scored his third with a clean-up in front of goal with 27 minutes remaining and senior Cooper Mathews provided the needed cushion with a goal with 16 minutes left. Rose Hill clawed one back late, on a goal by Johnny Leck, but couldn’t tie the score for a third time in the final nine minutes.

“We talked a lot in our last practice about keeping our composure and not letting the moment and the atmosphere get to us,” Hackett said. “We understood it was a state title game, but we tried to treat it just like another game. We knew it was probably going to take more than one goal, but we didn’t think it would take four.”

Trinity’s senior class of Mathews, Brice Wills, Grayson Payne, Landon Hale, Nolan Wilson, Jack Hershberger and Jaren Martinson ended their careers with four straight trips to the state semifinals, complete with a long-awaited championship trophy.