Freshman forward leaving men’s South Carolina basketball program

South Carolina freshman forward Daniel Hankins-Sanford has entered the transfer portal.

A Charlotte native, Hankins-Sanford initially signed with Frank Martin’s staff but decided to stick with the Gamecocks in 2022-23 after USC hired first-year coach Lamont Paris.

Hankins-Sanford is the fourth USC player to enter the portal this week.

A former standout at Chambers High, Hankins-Sanford played sparingly for the Gamecocks in his first college season. Hankins-Sanford appeared in 22 of USC’s 32 games — all off the bench — and he averaged eight minutes per contest.

The 6-foot-8, 233-pound forward averaged just 2.3 points per game and shot 34% from the field and still has a lot of rawness in his offensive game. Hankins-Sanford did, however, show a tenacity on the glass, particularly on the offensive boards.