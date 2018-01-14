Freshman Blumbergs leads Grand Canyon to victory

PHOENIX (AP) -- Freshman Roberts Blumbergs came off the bench to score a career-high 25 points, Joshua Braun scored 20 and Grand Canyon cruised to an 84-71 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.

Blumbergs, who came into the game averaging 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds, hit 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers and 11 of 13 free throws for the Antelopes (12-6, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). He added eight rebounds. Braun hit three 3-pointers and was 7 of 8 from the foul line. Keonta Vernon chipped in with 13 points and 15 rebounds to help the Antelopes control the boards 45-31. It was his second straight double-double and third of the season.

Nick Dixon tossed in 28 points for the Vaqueros (10-9, 2-1), doing most of his damage at the free-throw line where he made 18 of 21. Rio Grande Valley shot just 33 percent from the floor, including 27 percent from 3-point range, but did make 29 of its 36 free throws (81 percent).

Casey Benson added 10 points for Grand Canyon, which shot 45.5 percent from the floor and hit 7 of 21 from distance. The Antelopes knocked down 27 of 34 from the foul line (79 percent).