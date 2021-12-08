Freshlocal Solutions to Host Year-End FY2021 Financial Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSX: LOCL) (OTC: FLOCF) ("Freshlocal" or the "Company") announces that it will release its year-end Fiscal 2021 financial results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call hosted by Company leadership that same day at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss its results. Slides to accompany management's prepared remarks will be available to view via the webcast.

Details of the Earnings Conference Call:

When: Wednesday, December 15th at 10:30 am ET



Registration: Please use the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3404419/64598E18977C51E97DA4A278952A0A37



Webcast: The webcast and presentation slides can be accessed at Freshlocal's website:

https://ir.freshlocalsolutions.com



Replay: A webcast replay will be available until January 15, 2022, at Freshlocal's website:

https://ir.freshlocalsolutions.com/events-and-presentations

About Freshlocal Solutions Inc.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. is a Vancouver-based company that is building a leadership position in the provision of end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The Company operates two primary businesses, FoodX and eGrocery, both of which support its corporate mission to leverage innovation and technology to create a sustainable and profitable food system for all. Food-X Technologies Inc. ("FoodX") is Freshlocal's scalable end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution (eGMS) which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers while providing profitable unit economics. The FoodX eGMS is the culmination of over 20 years of experience in online grocery and the company's proven track record of delivering efficiently, sustainably and profitably. The Company's consumer eGrocery business has expanded into one of Canada's largest online grocery companies, with a focus on delivering fresh, local, organic produce and groceries, along with exceptional customer experiences. Freshlocal serves the main urban markets in Alberta and British Columbia through its brick and mortar store locations operating under the Blush Lane and Be Fresh banners, as well as through SPUD.ca which is the Company's award-winning online eGrocery platform. Freshlocal's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LOCL". Please visit www.freshlocalsolutions.com.

