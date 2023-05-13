Fresh Way to Honour Mothers: Conservation Halton Presents Mother Nature

This Mother's Day, Conservation Halton is pleased to present Mother Nature. This multi-park-themed programme offers a fresh way to honour mothers. Mother Nature will take place on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, from 10 AM to 2 PM daily. The event encourages people to visit one of the Conservation Halton parks to celebrate their mothers and mother figures in the great outdoors, where some parks will be offering extra special programming just for the Mother's Day weekend.

Visitors to Kelso Conservation Area can add a trip on the 'Chair-ish Mom' chairlift to their itinerary to enjoy spring in bloom at a new altitude. It will ascend the escarpment at half speed using one of the chairlifts that run during the Glen Eden ski and snowboard season, offering a distinctively beautiful viewing position. Before climbing or returning the chairlift, guests may explore the pathways and viewing spots at the summit and snap photographs with the many picturesque photo possibilities. Outside the West Lodge, refreshments will be offered for sale. Families may add excitement to their Mother's Day by tackling the Escarpment Walk Aerial Ropes Course or climbing the Vultures at Kelso, which will also open its Challenge Course for the weekend.

The Mother Nature programmes at Mountsberg Conservation Area concentrate on arts and crafts ideal for young families wishing to make a memento for mom. Families may also sign up for a "Mother's Day Candle Making Workshop," where the local beekeeper of Mountsberg will help them create beeswax-dipped candles. In the wake of that, students can go to the bee yard to observe some Mountsberg honeybees in an observation hive.

Visitors can sign up for a "Wildflower Walk" at Crawford Lake Conservation Area in addition to admiring all of the area's historical and natural beauty. They will be led on a guided tour of spring ephemerals, where they will see everything from the first hepatica blooms to the last wild columbine blossoms before the trees start to leaf out and the flowers fade for the year.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter