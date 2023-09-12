Fresh urgency for all-season road to Tulita, Norman Wells after final barge sailings cancelled

A file photo of a barge carrying goods down the Mackenzie River. Low water levels caused major disruptions along the route in 2023, include the cancellation of the third and final barges destined for Norman Wells and Tulita. (NTCL - image credit)

The final barge sailings to Norman Wells and Tulita have been cancelled due to low water levels on the Mackenzie River.

Barges carrying freight from Hay River make their way north every year to supply cargo and fuel to communities before a winter road is available. With the third and final sailing cancelled, the Government of the Northwest Territories, which operates Marine Transportation Services (MTS), says it will work with the communities to find alternate shipping plans for cargo, which could include air transport for priority items.

MTS had previously made alternate arrangements for some northern shipping due to "historically low" water levels, including driving some goods 4,000 kilometres up the Dempster Highway for shipment to the western Arctic.

Norman Wells mayor Frank Pope says he's never seen water levels this low in the 40 years he's lived in the area, calling the water levels, among other extreme weather events faced by the North this summer "very unusual circumstances."

"It's been gradually getting worse, but never this bad," he told CBC news.

Pope says relying on air travel isn't ideal for the long-term survival of his community of about 800. He's long advocated for an all-season road to avoid these types of disruptions.

The proposed Mackenzie Valley Highway Project would see the construction of a two-lane gravel highway from Wrigley to Norman Wells, but progress has been repeatedly delayed.

"Currently, we've got nothing else left but air travel, and the cost right now is atrocious," Pope said. "And it will only get worse. It concerns me, we can't afford to live up here at the costs we're subjected to."

The government maintains that fuel supplies are not a concern. Tulita received its fuel shipment earlier this summer, while Norman Wells is supplied year-round by Imperial Oil.

More shortages

In Tulita, pop. 543, Frederick Andrew says residents are starting to feel trapped.

Story continues

Andrew says many residents enjoy a "back to school" trip near the end of the summer, which involves shipping their vehicle to Fort Simpson via barge, then continuing on to a southern destination.

Andrew is the president of the Local Renewable Resources Council — the truck he uses every day for work is in need of repairs, and there's nothing he can do.

"My granddaughter bought me a truck in High Level, [Alta.]. I need to get it there to get it serviced and all that, but I can't go this summer, so I'll have to wait for the winter road."

The winter road normally opens at the end of December, Andrew says he's already starting to see sparse shelves at the local Northern Store.

"There's not much we can do," he said. "When it comes in it comes in. It's having a big effect on the community right now."

In a news release, MTS notes that low water levels are dangerous, citing a "recent" instance where the vessel Vic Ingraham sliced open its hull on an object while returning to Hay River. The vessel had been traveling with empty barges in a marked channel.

The territorial government says deliveries to other regions are going forward as scheduled. A full update on the 2023 shipping season will be provided when all trips have been completed.