This Fresh Tomato & Basil Spaghetti Recipe Is Simplicity At Its Tastiest

The supermarket shelves are far from plentiful right now, and our weekly big shops have been stripped back to basics. That's why we've started a new series, Simple Recipes from Top Chefs, where we're going to be regularly providing you with... simple recipes from top chefs.

In this instalment, we'll be looking Knightsbridge haunt Sette's signature tomato and basil spaghetti (with an option to make the pasta from scratch). Support Hospitality Action here to help get restaurant workers back on their feet.

INGREDIENTS

For the fresh pasta: 4 cups of “OO” flour Approximately 1 /2 cup semolina Pinch of salt 5 egg yolks, 1 egg 1 /2 cup plus 1 tbsp of water 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil For the sauce: 1 pound spaghetti 2 lbs Roma tomatoes 14 oz. can San Marzano tomatoes, whole peeled 2 tsp sea salt 4 garlic cloves, peeled 1 cup extra virgin olive oil Pinch of chili flakes 4 basil leaves, whole 2 basil leaves, chiffonade 1 tbsp grated parmigiano reggiano

RECIPE:

Fresh spaghetti

Using a KitchenAid mixer with the dough hook attachment, add “OO” flour, 1 /4 plus 2 tbsp semolina and pinch of salt to the bowl. Set mixer to speed 2 to start, and fold egg yolks and egg into the mixture until incorporated, then add in oil and water. Allow dough to mix for 10 minutes or until all ingredients are fully blended and in one uniform dough. Add extra water by the tablespoon if needed. Remove from the mixer, and knead the dough with your hands on a floured surface to create one round ball. Place the dough into in a large plastic kitchen bag, kneading the dough to push out any air bubbles. Remove dough from the bag, wrap in plastic wrap, and allow to rest in the refrigerator overnight. To roll pasta, cut ½” slices from the chilled dough, and roll by hand on a lightly floured surface to create an elongated piece, then place through roller attachment on the KitchenAid. Fold the dough over and run through the rolling attachment 2-3 more times, finishing on setting number 1. Cut the dough into pieces 10” in length. Switch to a spaghetti attachment, placing one 10” piece through at a time, gently pulling the spaghetti out on the other side and allowing to rest on a sheet tray. Sprinkle with flour. To cook, place pasta in salted, boiling water for 3 minutes. Drain. Place cooked spaghetti in a sauce pan and sauté with your desired sauce for 2 minutes.

Fresh sauce

Blanch tomatoes and shock in ice water. Remove skin and discard. Deseed the tomatoes and strain the liquid from the seeds. Discard the seeds. In a heavy bottom pan, add the fresh tomatoes. Add canned tomatoes and sea salt, cooking over low heat. Using a potato masher, break up the tomatoes and continue cooking, reducing by 1 /4 for about 1 1 /2 hours. As the tomatoes cook, add garlic, chilli flakes and oil to a small pot. Cook the garlic over medium heat until lightly browned. Remove from heat and add basil, allowing the four basil leaves to steep for 15 minutes. Strain the oil into the tomato sauce base, blend and reserve. When ready to serve, warm sauce in a sauté pan, bring to a simmer, and add al dente pasta. Cook all together for two minutes. Add grated parmigiano and chiffonade basil, toss well and serve.

