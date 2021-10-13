Fresh strike ballot among DVLA staff over Covid-related safety

Staff at the Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) are to be balloted for more strikes in a long running dispute over Covid-related safety.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at offices in Swansea, south Wales, will vote in the coming weeks on whether to continue with industrial action, which originally began in February.

The union has been calling for fewer staff to work at the site, allowing more to work from home, although the DVLA insists it has taken measures to ensure the safety of workers.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “The determination of our members to secure a just deal remains steadfast.

“Ministers have admitted they scuppered the dispute-ending deal back in June, but they have underestimated our members’ unbreakable resolve.

“We want a deal that has Covid safety measures at its heart, appropriate reward and recognition for staff working throughout the pandemic and a workplace recovery plan, agreed with the union.

“If our members vote once again for strike action, we will support them every step of the way.”