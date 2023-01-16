UK weather: Prepare for icy conditions, commuters told

A car makes it way along the A939 after heavy snowfall in the Cairngorms, Scottish Highlands

Drivers have been told to leave extra time for their morning commute due to icy roads, amid warnings for ice and snow across the UK.

Met Office yellow warnings for ice are in place across all nations until 10:00 GMT.

The forecaster said overnight sleet is set to leave behind slippery surfaces and "icy patches" on roads.

Snow is forecast to hit Scotland, and there is a chance heavy showers could turn to snow in south-east England.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell warned Monday morning commuters to leave plenty of time for their journeys, due to "a risk of snow on high ground and slippery surfaces on lower areas".

He added: "This could be a problem during rush hour, it could cause a few problems on the roads. The risk of flooding is still there."

The yellow warning for ice covers Northern Ireland, northern Wales, northern England, northern Midlands and southern Scotland until 10:00.

There is a yellow warning for snow over Kent and Canterbury until 08:00, but the rain is expected to clear from the South East during the morning.

Mr Snell said most of the nation will be dry with sunny spells through the rest of Monday.

The rest of the week is predicted to be cold with patchy showers, particularly in northern areas, until temperatures rise at the weekend.

In northern Scotland, a yellow warning for snow and ice covers the area until 10:00 on Wednesday.

The cold snap comes after widespread flooding left parts of the UK submerged over the weekend - with more than 140 alerts still active.

Sarah Cook, from the Environment Agency, said workers on Monday will continue dealing with flooding in the areas which were worst hit by the weekend deluge.

She added the rain on Sunday night in the south of England could give rise to the possibility of a minor risk of flooding to isolated properties, and she advised people to to stay away from swollen rivers and to avoid driving through flood water.

As of Sunday night the Environment Agency had 86 flood warnings and 142 flood alerts in place across England as of Sunday night.

The scene in York at the weekend where rescue workers needed a boat to navigate floodwaters

