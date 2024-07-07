Fresh Serie A interest emerges for Joao Cancelo

Speculation over the future of Joao Cancelo continues to grow despite his preference to return Barcelona.

The Portugal international is not expected to make a firm decision on his next step until next month as he heads off on a post-Euro 2024 break.

Cancelo is due back in preseason training at Manchester City before the end of the July but he has clearly stated his desire to leave the Etihad Stadium.

City are open to selling him, and Barcelona want to agree a deal, but they are angling for another loan, which the Premier League champions are not in favour of.

With a deadlock over a return to Catalonia, interest from elsewhere has emerged, with links to Italy and Saudi Arabia.

Serie A champions Inter Milan are considering an offer but Cancelo’s €10m annual salary is an issue alongside a €20-30m transfer fee.

As per a fresh update from Marca, another Italian side has now entered the race, with Juventus open to bringing him back to Turin.

Cancelo won an Italian top flight title in his one season at Juventus in 2018/19 before moving to City.