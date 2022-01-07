Fresh row over ‘vast’ differences between executive pay and workforce wages

Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent
·4 min read

The pay of top company executives will pass the median annual wage for a full-time worker by Friday morning, according to new research, sparking outrage from unions.

The High Pay Centre said that, by 9am on January 7, the median FTSE 100 chief executive (CEO) will have been paid the median UK worker’s annual salary.

The think tank said the “vast” differences between the pay of chief executives and that of other employees may be harder to justify in view of the coronavirus crisis.

Unions called for worker representatives to be appointed on to pay committees and questioned who had contributed most to society during the pandemic.

The High Pay Centre said that, for the first time since it was founded a decade ago, its research had found that chief executives have needed to work into a fourth day to make the same amount as the annual pay of a full-time worker.

CEO pay fell by 17% to £2.7 million in 2020 from £3.25 million the previous year, in light of the temporary pay cuts and bonus cancellations many companies announced during the initial lockdowns following the outbreak of Covid-19, according to the research.

Most FTSE 100 firms have not yet announced CEO pay for their financial year ending in 2021, but 57% of those that have recorded an increase on 2020 levels, said the report.

A survey of 1,000 people for the think tank showed that around three out of four disagreed that high earners do more valuable work than low/middle earners or that they work harder.

High Pay Centre director Luke Hildyard said: “Some of the lowest-paying jobs have played the most important role to keep society functioning through the pandemic.

“With the value of the UK economy reduced, there’s also greater pressure to share what we do have more evenly.

“In this context, vast CEO-to-worker pay differences may be harder to justify. It will be interesting to see whether the still very substantial pay gap between top earners and the wider workforce continues to narrow in future, or reverts to previous levels.

“The boards that set executive pay justify very high payouts on the basis that those at the top work harder or do more important jobs than the rest of us, but our research shows that this assumption isn’t shared by the general public.

“Putting workers’ directors on to pay-setting committees could introduce some valuable ‘real world’ perspective into decisions on pay.”

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “The pandemic has shown us all who keeps the country going during a crisis. There are millions of hardworking people in Britain – from carers, to delivery drivers, to shop floor staff – who give more than they get back, but greedy executives are taking home millions while ordinary workers face yet another year of pay squeezes.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we need to redesign the economy to make it fair, and that means big reforms to bring CEO pay back down to earth.

“Executive pay committees have to change. They should be required to include workforce representatives who can speak up for a fair balance of pay with ordinary workers.

“Incentive schemes for company directors should be replaced by profit-share schemes that include the whole workforce. Too much wealth is being hoarded at the top.”

Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Is it the nurse in an intensive care unit, saving the lives of those struck by Covid, or an elite investment banker, making millions, who contributes most to society? Which of them stood up for all of us during the pandemic?

“The report shows that the banker could be earning 100 times more than the nurse. That means there is something fundamentally wrong with British society.”

GMB general secretary Gary Smith said: “Fat cat bosses trousering 173 times more than the carers who look after our loved ones is a disgrace.

“It doesn’t look very levelled up and is everything that’s wrong with our economy.

“All workers must be properly paid and valued if we want to get our post-Covid economy on track.”

Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay said: “There can be no justification for astronomical pay for a tiny elite while the majority of people are struggling to get by.

“The key workers who have put their lives on the line throughout the pandemic deserve to be paid fairly and not see the rewards of their work go to a tiny number of already hugely rich executives.

“A mandatory limit on the difference in pay across every organisation would begin to reverse this rising inequality.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Kyrou keeps Blues warm with 2 goals in 6-4 win vs Wild

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists in a five-goal second period for St. Louis, and the Blues cruised through the coldest outdoor game in NHL history to beat the host Minnesota Wild 6-4 in the Winter Classic on Saturday night. The official faceoff temperature was minus-5.7 degrees, the first of 33 outdoor games the league has played with a temperature below zero. David Perron got the Blues on the board in the first period. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Torey Kr

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • Young Canadian squad races to fifth in World Cup luge relay in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany — Canada's young luge team raced to fifth place in the relay at a World Cup on Sunday. Trinity Ellis, a 19-year-old from Pemberton, B.C., Reid Watts, a 23-year-old from Whistler, B.C., and Calgarians Devin Wardrope (19) and Cole Zajanski (20) had a combined time of two minutes 25.587 seconds. "We are happy with the result even though our run wasn't the best," said Wardrope. "Getting the experience of racing the relay now is going to be so beneficial for us in our future slidi

  • Giannis' triple-double leads Milwaukee to 6th straight win

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks won their sixth straight game, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 136-113 on Saturday night. In four games since returning from COVID-19 protocols that caused him to miss five games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 33 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. The two-time MVP got his 10th assist of the game by finding Grayson Allen for a 3-pointer that put the

  • Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and two assists, Todd McLellan earned his 500th win as an NHL coach and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night. Arvidsson’s wraparound goal 12 seconds into the game was his seventh of the season and tied for the third-quickest in Kings’ history to start a game. Arvidsson skated around the back of the net and had an opening on the far side of the net as Martin Jones was unable to get his left leg there in time to

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 2022 Winter Classic brings magic and hope back to the NHL

    Amid COVID outbreaks, attendance restrictions and game postponements, the NHL needed a win. And the Winter Classic delivered just that.

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.

  • Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski capture bronze in 2-woman bobsleigh at World Cup in Latvia

    Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won bronze in the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday. The Canadians finished two runs in 1 minute, 42.12 seconds (0.24 seconds back) for their fourth two-woman bronze medal of the season and seventh overall since teaming up following the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Canadian duo has only missed the podium in two races this season. De Bruin was comi

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • VanVleet praises Raptors’ spirit and enthusiasm after win vs. Knicks

    Following a 35-point performance against the Knicks, Fred VanVleet had many good things to say about the Raptors’ core. He’s confident that Toronto will be a tough team to beat once they’re back to full health and continue to build on their chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kyrou keeps Blues warm with 2 goals in 6-4 win vs Wild

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists in a five-goal second period for St. Louis, and the Blues cruised through the coldest outdoor game in NHL history to beat the host Minnesota Wild 6-4 in the Winter Classic on Saturday night. The official faceoff temperature was minus-5.7 degrees, the first of 33 outdoor games the league has played with a temperature below zero. David Perron got the Blues on the board in the first period. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Torey Kr

  • Canucks score 3 in third period to topple Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander scored first-period goals, Tyler Motte and Conor Garland scored in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks stayed hot with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Vancouver improved to 8-0-1 since Bruce Boudreau took over as coach last month and have won both games in Seattle against its new Pacific Northwest rival this season (the Kraken come to Vancouver in April). Tanner Pearson added an empty-net goal in the closing minutes.

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Vikings won't have CB Cameron Dantzler for Packers game

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has joined the list of Minnesota Vikings unavailable for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Dantzler was left inactive due to a calf injury. He had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report. Minnesota will have tight end Tyler Conklin available. Conklin had been questionable with a hamstring injury, though he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Vikings already knew they’d be playing this game without qua