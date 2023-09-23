Fresh Prince's Alfonso Ribeiro sustained concussion after baseball injury

Noam Galai - Getty Images

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Alfonso Ribeiro was left concussed after an incident at his son's baseball match.

Appearing on yesterday's (September 22) edition of Live with Kelly and Mark, the beloved Carlton Banks actor, who now co-hosts Dancing with the Stars, recounted the effects of being smacked by a wayward ball.

"I got concussed last week," Ribeiro told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

"I was standing off to the side and I'm putting someone's number in my phone, and boom – a ball to the back of my head. Right in the back."

According to the star, he went "down" as soon as he felt contact.

"For like, three days, I'm like, 'Huh? Wha?' My wife seems to think it was just me saying I didn't want to do nothing at the house. It wasn't that. It was a good hit," joked Ribeiro.

This comes after Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air star Olly Sholotan weighed in on bringing an all-new kind of Carlton to the screen.

"I'd say it was easier in the sense that I wasn't in between takes like, 'Okay, how does Alfonso [do it]?' you know, like, in that sense, but it was definitely a challenge from the get-go for me to separate myself from from that version of the character," he exclusively told Digital Spy.

"Because I have seen people say something along the lines of 'I can't let Alfonso's Carlton go like, what is this? What is happening?' But it starts from Morgan [Cooper] and the producers and everyone on the show, just sort of giving me the freedom to go forth and do what you do, bring yourself to this role.

