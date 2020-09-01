The ‘Fresh Prince’ Cast Will Reunite for an Unscripted Special

NBC, Getty Images

The Fresh Prince will be holding court on HBO Max. According to Variety, HBO Max will air an unscripted Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion with the cast, much like the delayed Friends reunion special. Here's everything we know so far.

Most importantly, the cast will all return, except, of course, for the late James Avery, who played Uncle Phil, and the original Aunt Viv, Janet Louise Hubert. Will Smith (who played a version of himself in the series), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey Butler), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian Banks), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) will all take part in the reunion special.

As Variety reports, the reunion will be held to celebrate the show's 30th anniversary—the pilot episode aired September 10th, 1990.

The reunion special will be taped exactly 30 years to the date of the pilot airdate on September 10th, 2020, and will air on HBO Max around Thanksgiving.

Currently, the entire catalogue of Fresh Prince is currently streaming on HBO Max. The series, which ran from 1990 to 1996, racked up a total of 150 episodes within six seasons, so there's a lot to catch up on before the reunion show for those who have yet to see the whole thing from front to back.

The cast virtually reconnected in April to film an episode of Smith's Snapchat show "Will From Home." The same former costars slated to appear in the HBO Max special appeared on the Will From Home reunion, and, as group, they recalled old episodes, inside jokes, and memorable moments from their time filming Fresh Prince.

HBO Max is also preparing reunion specials for Friends and The West Wing, so the nostalgia is going to be strong come autumn. Stay tuned for an air date for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion, and in the meantime, pull together your best '90s Will Smith-inspired looks. Lime green, bold stripes, and overalls are definitely on the menu.