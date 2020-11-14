‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reunion Posts First Trailer, Reuniting Most Of Original Cast

There was laughter and fond remembrances on tap in the first trailer from HBO Max’s Fresh Prince of Bel Air reunion, released today.

Will Smith had the honor of posting the preview on his personal social media. The trailer shows Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff at the Banks’s Bel-Air mansion.

“You probably seen the picture: me with the whole ‘Fresh Prince’ cast,” Smith says via selfie-cam at the top of the teaser. “But you not ready for this trailer. You couldn’t be ready for this trailer. Happy Thanksgiving. … Thank you, Will. Yes, you’re welcome, Will.”

Of the cast’s studio living room, Smith remarked, “How crazy is it, walking in here?”

“Nobody ever asked me if I could act,” said Smith.

“And you couldn’t!” Ribeiro shot back, causing uproarious laughter.

A quieter moment saw reflections on the late James Avery, who played “Uncle Phil” on the show.

“James Avery was this 6-foot-4 Shakespearean beast, and I wanted him to think I was good,” Smith said, recalling an emotional scene. “I fall into his arms at the end of the scene, and he’s holding me, and the shot pans off, and he whispered in my ear, ‘Now, that’s acting.’”

A special surprise guest arrives at the end of the trailer to help everyone celebrate.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion arrives Nov. 19 on HBO Max.





