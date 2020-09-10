‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Capsule Collection

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is continuing its 30th anniversary celebration with a new Nineties-inspired capsule collection.

The Fresh Prince streetwear brand — which was launched in May by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s media company, Westbrook — has released a 30-piece collection Thursday that pays homage to the hit TV show.

The collection takes inspiration from Smith’s character and his Philadelphia roots, as well as memorable parts of the TV show, including the Bel-Air Academy basketball team. Retro Nineties-inspired trends also influenced the collection, which includes color-blocked designs, graphic prints and sportswear styles.

Standout pieces from the collection include a T-shirt designed with a cartoon-like drawing of Smith playing basketball, a paisley-print jacket that reads “The Fresh Prince” and a snapback hat designed with graphic illustrations of crowns.

The collection comes just two days after Smith revealed on his YouTube channel that he is creating a reboot of the TV show for NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock. The reboot, which is titled “Bel-Air,” was inspired by a viral video created by writer and director Morgan Cooper, who reimagined the hit comedy as a drama.

Read more here:

Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics Releases Second Collection

Willow Smith Named Brand Ambassador for Onitsuka Tiger

Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith Talk Life in Quarantine and New Levi’s Campaign

WATCH: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.