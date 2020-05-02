Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast reunite and pay tribute to the late James Avery

Photo credit: NBC - Getty Images

From Digital Spy

The much-loved cast of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air have reunited on a sweet Snapchat video to honour their late castmate James Avery, who played Philip Banks on the show.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This was made as part of Will's new Snapchat chatshow, titled Will from Home, which has been set up to entertain his fans amid the current lockdown. The actor also shared a clip via Instagram.

Will teared up watching old clips of James on the show, including some dodgy haircuts and fatherly advice, including gems like: "Happiness comes from inside," and "Nobody does anything without help, Will." And the hugs – so many onscreen hugs.

Photo credit: NBC

Related: Whatever happened to the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast?

Daphne Maxwell Reid – who played James's wife onscreen, Vivian Banks – tearily proclaimed "I loved that man" in an emotional moment at the end of the video.

James passed away on New Year’s Eve in 2013 at the age of 68 after complications from open-heart surgery.

Will has been bringing all kinds of Fresh Prince magic back during lockdown, including a reunion with Tyra Banks. Thirty years on, they watched a scene together from the sitcom on his Snapchat show – and the scene in question featured both of their characters Will and Jackie.

Related: Will Smith admits he "wasn't happy" with Men in Black sequel

Will beamed: "This next piece is one of my favourite moments, I loved that we did this!"



As the scene played out, Will and Tyra recreated the dialogue and actions to a tee, and it was delightful.

"Was that one of your first times ever acting?" he added, to which Tyra explained: "Not one of, that was my first acting job ever," before being interrupted by her mum in the kitchen. So delightful.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Story continues

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.



You Might Also Like