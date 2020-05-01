‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Cast And Will Smith Remember Actor James Avery, ‘Uncle Phil’

Click here to read the full article.

During Will Smith’s reunion with his former Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air co-stars on his Snapchat show, Will From Home, the cast paid tribute to James Avery, who played beloved Uncle Phil.

Avery passed away on New Year’s Eve 2013 after complications from open-heart surgery. He was 68.

Smith remembered him again on his Instagram today. See the original tribute and the Instagram below.

