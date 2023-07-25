Fresh off a magical win, Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi is seen house hunting. Take a look

Fresh off Lionel Messi’s magical debut Friday night, the soccer stud was in house-hunting mode.

TMZ posted pictures of Inter Miami’s most famous player ever taking a tour of a waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and three kids. Two people who appear to be real estate professionals meet the couple at the sleek, palm tree lined front entrance.

The Mediterranean style house that was pictured is said to be on the Intracoastal Waterway, a postcard-perfect area dotted with megamansions often referred to Millionaires Row.

Messi, who free kicked his way to victory in his first match in South Florida, is reportedly still staying at his crash pad at the Porsche Tower in Sunny Isles Beach.

Stands to reason the Argentine, 36, would want a home a little closer to the Broward facility where he plays and practices. With our famous traffic, that 20-mile commute home could get a gnarly once school is back in session. And the last thing we want is our biggest athlete, even though we are pretty sure he’s a backseat passenger driven in a plush, chauffeured vehicle, to be stressed.

Chad Carroll with The Carroll Group at Compass had a few suggestions for the Messi bunch.

“Having to make a quick move, he will likely be looking for a property that is turnkey with a lot of land close to the stadium in a neighborhood that offers maximum privacy and security,” said the former “Million Dollar Listing” star, adding that some of the most exclusive, sought-after communities celebs favor in the Fort Lauderdale area are Harbour Beach, Las Olas Isles and Rio Vista.

The kids will be in close proximity to good private schools such as Miami Country Day in Miami Shores; and on free days, the whole crew can stroll down Las Olas Boulevard and hopefully not get mobbed.

Famous current and past residents of Fort Lauderdale, which also has a handy international airport, include a number of other athletes. Think: NBA legend turned DJ Shaquille O’Neal; Miami Dolphins icon Dan Marino; and baller Scottie Pippen, whose ex Larsa Pippen, sold the massive family home (complete with water slide) for $10.55 million back in 2021.

Safe to say, Messi and co. will be in good company.