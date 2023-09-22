Fresh Microsoft-Activision deal ‘opens the door’ to being cleared, CMA says

MPs have raised safety concerns with Ministers about London Bridge rail station (ES)

Microsoft’s revised deal with Call of Duty maker Activision has addressed the concerns of the UK competition watchdog, it said today, adding that it “opens the door” to being cleared.

The Competition and Markets Authority had blocked a previous version of the deal, citing Microsoft’s already-dominant position in cloud gaming services. Microsoft came back with a fresh proposal, under which an independent company, Ubisoft Entertainment, would manage Activision’s cloud streaming rights.

In a statement the CMA said: “The CMA considers that the restructured deal makes important changes that substantially address the concerns it set out in relation to the original transaction earlier this year.

“In particular, the sale of Activision’s cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft will prevent this important content – including games such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft – from coming under the control of Microsoft in relation to cloud gaming.

“While the restructured deal is materially different to the previous transaction and substantially addresses most concerns, the CMA has limited residual concerns that certain provisions in the sale of Activision’s cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft could be circumvented, terminated, or not enforced.

“To address these concerns, Microsoft has offered remedies to ensure that the terms of the sale of Activision’s rights to Ubisoft are enforceable by the CMA. The CMA has provisionally concluded that this additional protection should resolve those residual concerns.”

The regulator said it had now opened a consultation on Microsoft’s proposed remedies, which will run until 6 October.

CMA CEO Sarah Cardell said: “Microsoft has now substantially restructured the deal, taking the necessary steps to address our original concerns.

“It would have been far better, though, if Microsoft had put forward this restructure during our original investigation. This case illustrates the costs, uncertainty and delay that parties can incur if a credible and effective remedy option exists but is not put on the table at the right time.”

More to follow