Fresh look to US PGA Championship leaderboard with Will Zalatoris on top at halfway stage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ewan Murray at Southern Hills
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Will Zalatoris
    Will Zalatoris
    American professional golfer
  • Mito Pereira
    Chilean professional golfer
  • Justin Thomas
    Justin Thomas
    American golfer
<span>Photograph: Michael Madrid/USA Today Sports</span>
Photograph: Michael Madrid/USA Today Sports

In the city that houses a new museum dedicated to Bob Dylan, the times they are a changin’. How else to explain a major leaderboard as has Will Zalatoris and Mito Pereira – without a main tour victory between them – at the summit? Zalatoris leads Pereira by one at the halfway point of this US PGA Championship.

A 64 from Pereira, the 27-year-old Chilean, was already in the books before Zalatoris putted out for a 65. Nine under par plays eight under par. Increasingly benign conditions were notable on Friday afternoon but these were still terrific performances. “I actually got away with murder a few times,” said Zalatoris.

Related: Aaron Wise escapes serious injury after ball strikes him on head

Rory McIlroy, in a similar position on the draw, could fare no better than 71. McIlroy remains firmly in the picture at Southern Hills – he is five behind Zalatoris – but looked and sounded frustrated at failure to capitalise on a course that had little by way of defence.

“There’s a long way to go, a lot of golf left,” said McIlroy. “We’re going to see a completely different golf course the next two days because of the wind direction. It’s going to play completely differently.”

McIlroy was nudged into a share of fifth by Bubba Watson. The two-time Masters champion rampaged towards a 63, which included nine birdies. Watson thereby leapt from plus two to minus five.

Tiger Woods delivered a sense of familiarity. Woods sat outside the cut line after a messy double bogey at the par three 11th. His response was formidable; Woods birdied two of his last six holes to post a 69 and maintain tournament involvement. “You can’t win the tournament if you miss the cut,” said Woods.

Justin Thomas began this US PGA Championship week battling sinus and allergy issues. He explained why having his father as a coach was sometimes problematic on the basis of an occasional lack of blunt analysis. Thomas had never played a competitive round at Southern Hills before Thursday.

Sometimes sport reminds us all to ignore all available evidence. Thomas has played in by far the most severe of the Tulsa weather. Yet as others wilted, the 2017 champion delivered back-to-back rounds of 67. He should be delighted with six under.

“Although I played solidly yesterday, I played really, really well today,” said Thomas. “The conditions were obviously very difficult. I stayed very patient, tried to get in my own little world and get in a zone then just tried to execute each shot the best I could. I felt I did a great job of that and am glad to have a good round to show for it.

“I like this golf course. I feel like I’m playing well. We’re halfway through so it’s still a long way from home, but I’m very, very pleased with where everything is at and the frame of mind and state of mind that I’m in.” Thomas was quite right to reference mental strength. He showed plenty of it; the delivery of just one bogey in round two, with the wind gusting, was hugely impressive.

The next case for discarding the pre-tournament emotion of golfers was delivered by Matt Fitzpatrick. The Englishman believes he is in the form of his life but was hardly upbeat having taken a first glance at this major venue.

“My dad called me and he was asking ‘How is the course looking?’ and no offence to the PGA of America here, but I was like, ‘It’s a typical PGA, it’s long and tough and just not really my cup of tea’,” Fitzpatrick explained.

“I’ll be honest, this year I’ve got a lot longer, and it showed a lot the first two days, the guys that I played with, the clubs that I’ve been hitting into holes. Hopefully it’s a sign of things are changing a little bit for me and open a few more doors on other golf courses.” Fitzpatrick’s 68-69 means a three-under aggregate.

Brooks Koepka, who looked certain to survive for just 36 holes after a Thursday 75, improved by eight shots upon his return to the course. Jon Rahm was delighted with a 69 as moved him to plus two. It would be folly to discount the Spaniard.

Those to miss the cut included the world No 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who whacked his bag with a club during a Friday morning fit of pique. Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer and Dustin Johnson were afforded an identical fate. Reputation counts for nothing here.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dying to Ask Podcast: How to deal with toxic people with Diane Gottsman

    Diane Gottsman is a modern etiquette expert and the founder of the Protocol School of Texas. If you think people are edgier and crankier than ever, she says you're right! And those dicey interactions are spilling into many aspects of daily life. Here's some of what she talked about for the Dying to Ask podcast.

  • PGA Championship betting: Leader Will Zalatoris enters the weekend as the favorite

    Zalatoris' putter was working on Friday. Will it continue through the weekend?

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Don Cherry on relationship with Ron MacLean: 'I don't think we'll ever be friends again'

    Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.

  • Sask. Roughriders fans express concern over players strike

    Football season is around the corner, and some Saskatchewan Roughriders fans are wondering what's next. On Sunday, seven teams in the Canadian Football League, including the Roughriders, did not take to the field at Griffiths Stadium for the start of training camp. This comes after a contract dispute between the CFL and the players association where they could not settle on a collective agreement. Some fans of Rider nation are not happy with the situation and hope a deal can be made so they can

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Fresh off first loss in nine games, CF Montréal looks to get back on winning track

    MONTREAL — It was fun while it lasted, but the streak has come to an end. CF Montréal’s club-record eight game unbeaten run was ended on Wednesday in a 2-1 loss at Nashville. The club will be looking to regroup Sunday when it hosts Real Salt Lake at Stade Saputo. “(Nashville) are always difficult to play against, especially at home.” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There was a bit of a lack of fluidity in our game and that cost us, but we corrected it throughout the game which is something prom

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Canadian-born midfielder Marcelo Flores chooses Mexico over Canada and England

    TORONTO — Canadian-born Marcelo Flores, who plays for Arsenal's under-23 side, says he wants to play internationally for Mexico. Canada had hoped to secure the services of the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who is also eligible to represent England. Flores was born in Georgetown, Ont., to a Canadian mother and Mexican father. He first moved to England six years ago and is now seen as a budding star in the Arsenal system with five goals in 11 appearances for the London club's under-23 side. "D

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Rugby player Elton Jantjies arrested after airplane incident

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies was charged Monday with malicious damage to property and contravening aviation laws after allegedly breaking a TV screen and swearing at fellow passengers and crew members on a flight home from a vacation in Turkey, prosecutors said. The World Cup winner was arrested Sunday when his flight landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. He was released on bail the same day and appeared in court on Monday. His case