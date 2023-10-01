Fresh Ink: Meet the 25 fighters the UFC signed in September 2023

The UFC roster is bigger than ever – and it continues to expand.

Fresh faces appear on nearly every card, whether onboarded as short-notice opening fillers, “Dana White’s Contender Series” signees, or rare straight-up additions. Sometimes it’s hard to keep track of the hustle and bustle of the mixed martial arts news beat, but here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got you covered.

“Fresh Ink” is your list of fighters added to the UFC roster the previous month and provides background on who they are and where they came from.

Check out the September 2023 list below.

Dione Barbosa

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Dione Barbosa of Brazil battles Rainn Guerrero in a flyweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season seven, week five at UFC APEX on September 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Record when signed: 6-2

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Flyweight

Age: 31

Debut: TBA

A training partner of Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, Dione Barbosa took a DWCS opportunity on days’ notice. When the time came, she passed the test with flying colors with a slick armbar submission of Rainn Guerrero. The victory was her third career submission and extended her winning streak to three.

Danny Barlow

Danny Barlow def. Raheam Forest DWCS 64

Record when signed: 7-0

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Welterweight

Age: 28

Debut: TBA

Danny Barlow put on for Memphis in short order as he capitalized on his DWCS moment, finished Raheam Forest, and notched a UFC deal. Barlow came out swinging and put on an exciting showing for as long as it lasted, which excited UFC CEO Dana White. A CFFC product, Barlow has four knockouts/TKOs, two submissions, and one decision on his resume to date.

Dylan Budka

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 05: Dylan Budka reacts after his victory over Chad Hanekom of South Africa in a middleweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season seven, week five at UFC APEX on September 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Record when signed: 7-2

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Middleweight

Age: 23

Debut: TBA

Dylan Budka didn’t have the most entertaining fight on DWCS. In fact, he probably had one of the least, in many people’s opinions, including UFC president Dana White. However, because Budka took the fight on very short notice, White gave him a pass and a UFC contract. Budka has competed as high as heavyweight, but White hopes to see him at welterweight going forward. Budka is a former LFA title challenger with three finishes in seven wins.

Story continues

Charlie Campbell

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 02: (R-L) Charlie Campbell punches Chris Duncan of Scotland in a lightweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season six, week two at UFC APEX on August 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Record when signed: 7-2

Signing type: Short notice

Weight class: Lightweight

Age: 28

Debut: Sept. 16 def. Alex Reyes (13-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) via TKO – Round 1, at Noche UFC in Las Vegas

Highly praised by his teammates at Longo Weidman MMA, Charlie Campbell was milliseconds away from earning a UFC contract in 2022. As he battered Chris Duncan around the cage on DWCS, he was on the receiving end of one of the craziest comebacks in mainstream MMA history. After months away from action, Campbell returned and picked up a first-round knockout for CFFC. His body of work on the regional scene as a whole was enough for matchmaker Sean Shelby to give Campbell a call for a short notice opportunity.

Igor da Silva

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 1: Igor Da Silva of Brazil has his hands wrapped prior to his fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season seven, week seven at UFC APEX on September 19, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Record when signed: 8-0

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Flyweight

Age: 20

Debut: TBA

Igor da Silva punched his ticket to the UFC, as many fighters do during the late summer-early fall months, through Dana White’s Contender Series. A second-round TKO of Jhonata Silva did the trick. The win maintained his 100 percent finishing rate through eight fights that include an even split of four knockouts and four submissions. Oh, and he’s only 20. Da Silva was the Jungle Fight flyweight champ prior to his appearance, too.

Jhonata Diniz

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12: Jhonata Diniz of Brazil reacts after his knockout victory over Eduardo Neves of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season seven, week six at UFC APEX on September 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Record when signed: 6-0

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Heavyweight

Age: 32

Debut: TBA

Another member of the massive influx of kickboxers crossing over into MMA, Jhonata Diniz showed off his power punching with a one-punch walk-off knockout of Eduardo Neves on Dana White’s Contender Series. The win earned him a UFC deal and maintained his 100 percent knockout/TKO rate in MMA. His kickboxing record sits at 22-7.

Kaue Fernandes

Shamil Gaziev

Shamil Gaziev def. Greg Velasco | DWCS 63

Record when signed: 11-0

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Heavyweight

Age: 33

Debut: TBA

The UFC is always in need of heavyweights, but as we’ve seen throughout the years, promising ones are hard to come by. Shamil Gaziev is different, though. His potential appears to be untapped. For as short as his DWCS bout was, Gaziev showed off powerful striking, intelligent grappling, and the ability to persevere. A staple of BRAVE CF, Gaziev enters the UFC already having high-level experience – and 10 finishes in 11 fights. Now will he debut at UFC 295, as he asked? We shall see.

Carli Judice

Ernesta Kerackaite def. Carli Judice DWCS 64

Record when signed: 3-1

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Flyweight

Age: 24

Debut: TBA

Carli Judice’s DWCS appearance didn’t play out in an ideal fashion, but she certainly made the most of it. Judice took a fight vs. Ernesta Kareckaite on 10 days notice. The fight was just the fourth of her professional career and after a hard fought battle, she lost a close split decision. Her effort and willingness to step up didn’t go unrecognized, though, as UFC CEO Dana White awarded Judice a contract anyway. This made her only the second DWCS loser to earn an immediate contract in the series’ history.

Ernesta Kareckaite

Ernesta Kerackaite def. Carli Judice DWCS 64

Record when signed: 5-0-1

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Flyweight

Age: 25

Debut: TBA

For a fighter with only six professional fights on her resume, Ernesta Kareckaite sure has clocked a lot of cage time. She added another decision win to her resume when she took on Carli Judice in an entertaining UFC contract-earning performance on DWCS. Fighting out of Lithuania, Kareckaite was the Hexagone MMA flyweight champion prior to her UFC signing.

So Yul Kim

Kaynan Kruschewsky

Kaynan Kruschewsky def. Dylan Mantello | DWCS 63

Record when signed: 15-1

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Lightweight

Age: 32

Debut: TBA

Jungle Fight lightweight champion Kaynan Kruschewsky choked Dylan Mantello unconscious on Dana White’s Contender Series to get into the UFC. The win was his fourth in a row – and fourth finish in the stretch. Finishing fights is nothing new for Kruschewsky, who’s been a professional for almost a decade.

James Llontop

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12: (R-L) James Llontop of Peru punches Malik Lewis of Germany in a lightweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season seven, week six at UFC APEX on September 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Record when signed: 14-2

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Lightweight

Age: 24

Debut: TBA

Peru’s James Llontop dominated his way to a UFC deal. During his DWCS appearance, he defeated Malik Lewis handily to earn a unanimous decision. That made it a dozen in a row for Llontop, who was the Fusin FC welterweight champion. Don’t believe he fought for that promotion? Just check his neck tattoo.

Stephanie Luciano

Talita Alencar vs. Stephanie Luciano | DWCS 63

Record when signed: 5-1-1

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Strawweight

Age: 23

Debut: TBA

Stephanie Luciano’s DWCS fight wasn’t technically a win, but in a way it was. Though her three-round battle vs. IBJJF champion Talita Alencar ended in a draw, UFC CEO Dana White was most impressed with Luciano, who he awarded a contract to. One of a handful of Jungle Fight competitors to enter the UFC this year, Luciano is nicknamed “Rondinha,” a nod to female pioneer Ronda Rousey.

Marnic Mann

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Marnic Mann battles Bruna Brasil of Brazil in a flyweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season six, week eight at UFC APEX on September 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Record when signed: 6-1

Signing type: Short notice

Weight class: Strawweight

Age: 30

Debut: Sept. 16 vs. Josefine Knutsson (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) at Noche UFC in Las Vegas

Things didn’t go particularly well for Marnic Mann the first time she fought in the international spotlight as she was finished by a Bruna Brasil head kick on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022. However, Mann got back on the horse with a unanimous decision win over Amber Brown under the LFA banner. That earned her a short notice opportunity in the UFC.

Jean Matsumoto

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12: Jean Matsumoto of Brazil prepares to face Kasey Tanner in a bantamweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season seven, week six at UFC APEX on September 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Record when signed: 14-0

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Bantamweight

Age: 24

Debut: TBA

If you’re looking for an exciting striking showcase fight from Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 7, Jean Matsumoto vs. Kasey Tanner is your bout. For three rounds, Tanner proved to be tough – but Matsumoto proved to be better. In a beautiful display of stand up, Matsumoto hunted and beat up Tanner for much of the 15 minutes. The performance wowed the UFC brass and made him an easy selection for a contract offer. Matsumoto enters the UFC undefeated with eight finishes. He competed in LFA among other regional promotions en route to the UFC.

Steven Nguyen

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Steven Nguyen punches AJ Cunningham in a featherweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season seven, week six at UFC APEX on September 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Record when signed: 9-1

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Featherweight

Age: 30

Debut: TBA

Steven Nguyen was 1-1 on DWCS when he entered his third appearance, a Sept. 12 bout vs. A.J. Cunningham. He broke the tie, picked up a finish, and signed a UFC contract all in the same night. In a grotesque beatdown of the Bryce Mitchell protege Cunningham, Nguyen proved he’d leveled up under coach Sayif Saud at Fortis MMA. The win was his third in a row and seventh finish in nine pro fights.

Vinicius Oliveira

Vinicius Oliveira def. Victor Madrigal DWCS 64

Record when signed: 19-3

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Bantamweight

Age: 27

Debut: TBA

“Lok Dog” has arrived. After numerous thrilling fights on the regional scene for UAE Warriors and other promotions, Vinicius Oliveira can finally call himself a UFC fighter. Against Victor Madrigal on DWCS, Oliveira scored an epic knockout, another addition to his lengthy highlight reel that includes 15 knockouts and two submissions. In his celebration, Oliveira broke out a pen – and then UFC CEO Dana White did, as he offered Oliveira a UFC contract.

Angel Pacheco

Angel Pacheco DWCS 64

Record when signed: 7-2

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Featherweight

Age: 31

Debut: TBA

The UFC almost never dishes out contracts to losers on DWCS and there have been plenty of opportunities to do so. However, Angel Pacheco forced their hand. In what some are calling the best fight in series history, Pacheco survived a knockdown in the opening seconds and continued to fight back despite a persistent onslaught by Danny Silva throughout the fight. Pacheco’s ear even exploded during the third round. Though he lost with 30-27s across the board, Pacheco’s passion and effort twisted the arm of UFC CEO Dana White to make the rare move of offering him a deal anyway.

Julia Polastri

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12: Julia Polastri of Brazil reacts after her submission victory over Patricia Alujas of Paraguay in a strawweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season seven, week six at UFC APEX on September 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Record when signed: 12-3

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Bantamweight

Age: 25

Debut: TBA

After a failed DWCS bid in 2021, Julia Polastri made the most of her second opportunity. Unwilling to let history repeat, Polastri didn’t let the win come to her. She went out and took it against Patricia Alujas, who she submitted by second-round rear-naked choke. The victory was her fourth in a row. She entered the bout holding the LFA strawweight championship, which she won in January.

Brendson Ribeiro

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 05: (R-L) Brendson Ribeiro of Brazil punches Bruno Lopes of Brazil in a light heavyweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season seven, week five at UFC APEX on September 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Record when signed: 15-5

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Light heavyweight

Age: 27

Debut: TBA

Perhaps one of the most impressive signees off this season of DWCS, Brendson Ribeiro entered his UFC contract-earning fight a massive underdog against LFA light heavyweight champion Bruno Lopes. However, the oddsmakers weren’t fighting for him. Ribeiro bludgeoned Lopes with a massive consciousness-snatching serious of punches. The win was his ninth-career TKO and extended his winning streak to three.

Serhiy Sidey

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Serhiy Sidey of Ukraine kicks Ramon Taveras in a bantamweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season seven, week five at UFC APEX on September 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Record when signed: 10-1

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Bantamweight

Age: 27

Debut: TBA

Serhiy Sidey’s win was controversial on DWCS, but that doesn’t really matter. He’s in the UFC now. Although referee Kevin MacDonald jumped the gun in the eyes of many including UFC president Dana White, Sidey was offered a contract for his first-round TKO of Ramon Taveras. On the Canadian regional scene prior to DWCS, Sidey found great success. He held bantamweight titles for both Battlefield Fight League and BTC. Eight of his 10 wins have come inside the distance with six TKOs and two submissions.

Danny Silva

Danny Silva def. Angel Pacheco DWCS 64

Record when signed: 8-1

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Featherweight

Age: 26

Debut: TBA

The winning half of an all-time DWCS bout, Danny Silva put on a striking clinic against the absurdly durable Angel Pacheco during his UFC contract-earning him. An underling of Cub Swanson, Silva showed a lot in a little amount of time as he won his second fight in a row. Prior to his DWCS bout, Silva competed for LFA, CFFC, and Combate Global among other promotions.

Jean Silva

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Jean Silva of Brazil battles Kevin Vallejos of Argentina in a featherweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season seven, week five at UFC APEX on September 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Record when signed: 11-2

Signing type: DWCS

Weight class: Featherweight

Age: 26

Debut: TBA

Jean Silva showed a lot during his three-round outing vs. Kevin Vallejos on DWCS. He punched, kicked, and even barked his way to a unanimous decision win and UFC contract. The win was his eighth in a row and his first career decision victory.

Mohammad Yahya

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie