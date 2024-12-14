Fresh image of Barcelona’s 3rd kit for 2025/26 surfaces online

A fresh image of the third jersey set to be made use of by La Liga giants Barcelona next season has on Saturday come to the fore online.

And the leak confirms that a head-turning look is in store for Hansi Flick’s troops…

The info comes courtesy of the reliable Memorabilia1899 on ‘X’, and confirms that Barcelona’s 3rd jersey for 2025/26 will be an orange colour.

More precisely, the colour scheme will be one of bright mango, and midnight navy.

Another interesting feature will be that of Barca’s crest taking its place front and centre, above the club’s Spotify sponsor.

Check out the latest image of the shirt, modelled by Pedri, below:

𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙖 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙧𝙙 𝙟𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 25-26



𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 90 🔙 pic.twitter.com/LaqC5b92LU — fcbarcelonacollection.com (@memorabilia1899) December 14, 2024

Turning attentions back towards the pitch, Barcelona are of course primed to mark their return to action on Sunday evening.

Fresh off a morale-boosting victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek, the Blaugrana will shift focus back towards matters in La Liga, in a meeting with Leganés in Catalunya’s capital.

Conor Laird – GSFN