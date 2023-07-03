Fresh hope on inflation as manufacturing input costs fall at fastest pace since 2016

The manufacturing sector struggled again in June (Rui Vieira/PA) (PA Wire)

There were signs that good news on inflation could be on the way, as a closely watched indicator showed manufacturers’ input prices falling at the fastest pace in seven-and-a-half years.

The S&P/CIPS manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) came to 46.5 for June, marking the fourth straight month below the 50 mark which separates growth in the sector from decline. The figure was slightly ahead of the early reading of 46.2.

But average input costs declined again, at the sharpest rate since February 2016, thanks to lower fuel costs and reduced supply chain pressures. Consumers will hope that reduced costs for manufacturers will soon filter their way through to prices on the shelves.

Inflation in the UK was 8.7% in May, unchanged from June.

But Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the figures may simply represent a slowdown, as some economists predict a recession will be required to bring inflation back under control.

He said: “Although some respite is being offered in the short-term by reduced pressures on supply chains and costs, these remain a symptom of the current weakness of demand faced by the sector and are therefore unlikely to play a role in boosting production moving forward.”

Glynn Bellamy, UK Head of Industrial Products for KPMG, echoed a similar sentiment: “Supply chain conditions and lead times continue to improve, and some associated input costs are reducing - but so are new orders.

“That drying up of new work from domestic and export markets, along with continued destocking, is holding back UK manufacturing output - threatening jobs and investment. Rising interest rates, and a faster lowering of inflation in some global markets, threatens to further challenge the UK’s manufacturing competitiveness.”

On the PMI figures, Dr. John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, said: “The downturn in the manufacturing sector gathered pace in June with the PMI at its lowest level since December and has now signalled contraction in every month for almost a year.

“A combination of depressed sales from domestic and overseas markets and strong price pressures hanging around has resulted in levels of new business reducing for the third month in a row. Brexit-related controls impacted on levels of new orders from the EU but there were signs of some pick up in the Middle East as economies around the world showed some improvement at varying speeds.”