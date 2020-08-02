Is Your Fresh Flower Habit Bankrupting You? Try These Dried Blooms Instead
If you've got really into fresh flowers lately, you're not alone. Under lockdown they came to dominate our Instagram feeds, were the perfect gesture for distant loved ones, and brought small pockets of joy to the homes we were confined to day in, day out.
But fresh flowers can become an expensive habit very quickly if you're not careful, which is why the (re-)emergence of dried flowers is a welcome trend. Not only do they add a little something-something to any room you're in, they are low maintenance, work in spaces with little natural light and are environmentally friendly.
Unlike fresh flowers, dried flowers do not need to be transported quickly by air in temperature-controlled conditions and with care they can last for years. And unlike faux flowers, they're natural and biodegradable, which is great for your carbon footprint. They may cost a bit more upfront but it's worth seeing beautifully dried flowers as an investment – they'll last for at least a year if you're gentle with them, and you'll avoid that deflated feeling of watching a bunch die on your kitchen table, knowing you have no way to justify buying more before payday.
If you're feeling really adventurous you can always dry your own. Florist Catherine Foxwell says that flowers like gypsophila, thistles, hydrangea, lavender and statice are all great for drying as "they keep their shape and are easily accessible". To dry them successfully, she advises: "Strip the lower foliage, secure in a bundle of 5-8 stems and tie with a rubber band or string. Hang the bundle upside down from a hook or coat hanger in a dark, dry, well-ventilated area out of sunlight."
In two to three weeks (less if the weather's hot) the flowers will be completely dry and ready to be displayed around your home.
If you don't feel like a bit of floral DIY, there are plenty of independent florists and boutiques which have done the drying for you. Ahead we've picked our favourites (as inspired by Instagram) to suit a world of interior styles and palettes.
