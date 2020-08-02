Is Your Fresh Flower Habit Bankrupting You? Try These Dried Blooms Instead

Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Refinery 29 UK

If you've got really into fresh flowers lately, you're not alone. Under lockdown they came to dominate our Instagram feeds, were the perfect gesture for distant loved ones, and brought small pockets of joy to the homes we were confined to day in, day out.

But fresh flowers can become an expensive habit very quickly if you're not careful, which is why the (re-)emergence of dried flowers is a welcome trend. Not only do they add a little something-something to any room you're in, they are low maintenance, work in spaces with little natural light and are environmentally friendly.

Unlike fresh flowers, dried flowers do not need to be transported quickly by air in temperature-controlled conditions and with care they can last for years. And unlike faux flowers, they're natural and biodegradable, which is great for your carbon footprint. They may cost a bit more upfront but it's worth seeing beautifully dried flowers as an investment – they'll last for at least a year if you're gentle with them, and you'll avoid that deflated feeling of watching a bunch die on your kitchen table, knowing you have no way to justify buying more before payday.

If you're feeling really adventurous you can always dry your own. Florist Catherine Foxwell says that flowers like gypsophila, thistles, hydrangea, lavender and statice are all great for drying as "they keep their shape and are easily accessible". To dry them successfully, she advises: "Strip the lower foliage, secure in a bundle of 5-8 stems and tie with a rubber band or string. Hang the bundle upside down from a hook or coat hanger in a dark, dry, well-ventilated area out of sunlight."

In two to three weeks (less if the weather's hot) the flowers will be completely dry and ready to be displayed around your home.

If you don't feel like a bit of floral DIY, there are plenty of independent florists and boutiques which have done the drying for you. Ahead we've picked our favourites (as inspired by Instagram) to suit a world of interior styles and palettes.

<br> <br> <strong>Plantophile</strong> Field Dried Flowers Bouquet, $, available at <a href="https://www.iamfy.co/product/field-dried-flowers-bouquet?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:IamFy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">IamFy</a>


Plantophile Field Dried Flowers Bouquet, $, available at IamFy
<br> <br> <strong>Happy Blossoms</strong> Sherbert Macaroon Dried Baked Blossom Bunch, $, available at <a href="https://thehappyblossoms.com/collections/dried-flowers-uk/products/sherbert-macaroon-dried-baked-blossom-bunch?variant=31789417693269" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Happy Blossoms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Happy Blossoms</a>


Happy Blossoms Sherbert Macaroon Dried Baked Blossom Bunch, $, available at Happy Blossoms
Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<br> <br> <strong>Fluoresse</strong> Pink n' Fluffy, $, available at <a href="https://www.fluoresse.co.uk/shop-1/pink-n-fluffy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fluoresse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fluoresse</a>


Fluoresse Pink n' Fluffy, $, available at Fluoresse
<br> <br> <strong>DarlingBuds Florist</strong> Dried Flower Bouquet - Burnt Oranges, $, available at <a href="https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/825395834/dried-flower-bouquet-burnt-oranges?ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=dried+flower+bouquet&ref=sc_gallery-1-7&plkey=fa2e00760b9489e2d9fc16bac9edb008116bc192%3A825395834" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>


DarlingBuds Florist Dried Flower Bouquet - Burnt Oranges, $, available at Etsy
<br> <br> <strong>Shida Preserved Flowers</strong> Sustainable Preserved Foliage And Dried Flower Bouquet, $, available at <a href="https://www.notonthehighstreet.com/shidapreservedflowers/product/roma-preserved-foliage-and-dried-flower-bouquet" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Not On The High Street" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Not On The High Street</a>


Shida Preserved Flowers Sustainable Preserved Foliage And Dried Flower Bouquet, $, available at Not On The High Street
<br> <br> <strong>SaSLittleVillage</strong> Dried Flowers Bouquet, Natural Flowers, 40-45cm, $, available at <a href="https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/827767852/dried-flowers-bouquet-natural-flowers-40?ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=dried+flowers&ref=sr_gallery-1-28&organic_search_click=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>


SaSLittleVillage Dried Flowers Bouquet, Natural Flowers, 40-45cm, $, available at Etsy
<br> <br> <strong>Little Deer</strong> Natural Dried Lunaria Honesty Bunch, $, available at <a href="https://www.thelittledeer.co.uk/collections/dried-flowers-grass/products/natural-dried-lunaria-honesty-bunch" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Little Deer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Little Deer</a>


Little Deer Natural Dried Lunaria Honesty Bunch, $, available at Little Deer
<br> <br> <strong>Shida Preserved Flowers</strong> Dried King Protea Stem, $, available at <a href="https://www.shida.florist/account/view-item?itemid=43" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shida Preserved Flowers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shida Preserved Flowers</a>


Shida Preserved Flowers Dried King Protea Stem, $, available at Shida Preserved Flowers
<br> <br> <strong>Etsy</strong> Craspedia / Billy Button Stems, $, available at <a href="https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/821753651/x10-craspedia-billy-button-stems?ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=dried+flower+stems&ref=sr_gallery-1-5&organic_search_click=1&frs=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Botanics UK" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Botanics UK</a>


Etsy Craspedia / Billy Button Stems, $, available at Botanics UK
<br> <br> <strong>Fluoresse</strong> Cross My Heart and Hope to Dry Bouquet, $, available at <a href="https://www.fluoresse.co.uk/shop-1/cross-my-heart-and-hope-to-dry-bouquet" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fluoresse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fluoresse</a>


Fluoresse Cross My Heart and Hope to Dry Bouquet, $, available at Fluoresse
<br> <br> <strong>For Keeps</strong> White Dried Flower Bouquet, $, available at <a href="https://www.notonthehighstreet.com/forkeeps/product/white-dried-flower-bouquet?referredBy=search" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Not On The High Street" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Not On The High Street</a>


For Keeps White Dried Flower Bouquet, $, available at Not On The High Street
<br> <br> <strong>Naman Project</strong> Leger Dried Flower Bouquet, $, available at <a href="https://www.trouva.com/products/naman-project-leger-dried-flower-bouquet" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trouva" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Trouva</a>


Naman Project Leger Dried Flower Bouquet, $, available at Trouva

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Why We Turn To Fresh Flowers In Times Of Crisis

27 Cottagecore Pieces To Transform Your Home

Inspiring Accounts For Small Space Living











What to Read Next