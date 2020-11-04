FIR against Arnab for 'assaulting' lady cop during his arrest

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami is in more trouble.

An FIR (first information report) was registered against Goswami on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer when a police team reached his residence in Mumbai this morning to arrest him in a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

FIR registered against Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly assaulting a lady police officer when police team reached his residence in Mumbai this morning. — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

The FIR was registered at NM Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier on Wednesday, Goswami was arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother who died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note, purportedly written by Naik, alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues.

Later in the day, Goswami alleged that he, along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife, was physically assaulted by the policemen who went to arrest him.

Republic TV channel has telecast visuals of Mumbai police entering Goswami's residence and what appears to be a scuffle.

The owner of Republic TV had also shown injury marks to the reporters after he reached the police station, and alleged that the policemen assaulted him, held him by the scruff of his neck and pushed him.

Advocate Gaurav Parker, Goswami's lawyer, alleged that the journalist has been arrested in a case without an FIR and assaulted by two policemen at his residence.

The suicide case, in which a closure report was filed in 2019, was reopened after Naik's wife Akshata approached a court.

In May this year, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered a re-investigation into the case after a fresh complaint by Naik's daughter.

Meanwhile, the journalist's arrest has attracted sharp criticism of the Maharashtra government by Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders accused the Maharashtra government of misusing its power.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the arrest of Goswami was done after following due procedures and added that the Maharashtra government and political leaders do not interfere in the functioning of the police department.

The Editors Guild of India and All India Bar Association have also condemned the arrest. The AIBA also termed the arrest a violation of several Supreme Court guidelines. (With inputs from ANI)

