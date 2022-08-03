Fresh faces win Wyandotte County statehouse primaries, replacing old-guard Democrats

Four new Democrats will compete to represent Wyandotte County in November after several longtime state representatives did not run for reelection, and one freshman legislator was ousted by voters following abuse allegations.

Since Wyandotte County has long been one of the few reliably Democratic strongholds in Republican-leaning Kansas, all four are expected to win their general elections in November. They would make up half of the county’s eight-member delegation in Topeka.

District 33

Bill Hutton will face Republican Mike Thompson to represent Kansas’ 33rd District. Hutton has served as the municipal court judge for Bonner Springs since 2003. If elected, he will replace former state Rep. Tom Burroughs, a retiring Democrat who spent 25 years in office.

“I’m probably more concerned about the ‘no’ vote on the amendment than I was my personal election,” Hutton told The Star, referring to how Kansas voters turned out in historic numbers to reject the amendment on the ballot and preserve the right to abortion in the state constitution. “I’m looking forward to... hopefully providing some stability in the Kansas legislature for Wyandotte County.”

In The Star’s voter guide survey, Hutton said that he supported abortion rights and wants to eliminate Kansas’ food tax more quickly, increase teacher pay, pass “common-sense” gun legislation and expand Medicaid.

“I have a record of service to this community, dating back to when I was a judge in Kansas City, Kansas in 1996,” he said in the survey. “My knowledge of our district, love for it and investment in it will propel me to fight for what is important to our citizens. Voters should also know that I value honesty and transparency and will be responsive to my constituents, giving them a voice in Topeka.”

District 35

Marvin Robinson II won the Democratic nomination for Kansas’ 35th District, defeating Nelson Gabriel, who was accused of sexual battery.

Robinson II will face Republican Sam Stillwell to represent Kansas’ 35th District in November. He aims to succeed Broderick Henderson, another long-standing state representative of 27 years.

Story continues

In The Star’s voter guide survey, Robinson II said that he is a Navy veteran who wants to preserve the history of the Quindaro ruins and focus on utility costs, property taxes and income inequality.

District 36

Lynn Melton claimed victory over challenger JoAnne Gilstrap in Kansas’ 36th District. She will compete against Republican Kevin Braun this fall. If elected, she will take over 12-year state representative Kathy Wolf Moore’s seat in Topeka.

“I’m very excited and look forward to the next phase,” Melton told The Star on Tuesday evening. “Just kind of soaking it in at this point.”

Melton has big shoes to fill: A close ally of Gov. Laura Kelly, Wolf Moore helped lead efforts to pass Medicaid expansion, which Republican leaders have so far blocked during Kelly’s time in office. She is also the ranking Democrat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, which crafts the state budget.

District 37

Melissa Oropeza, a healthcare professional with a doctorate in nursing, defeated current Democrat state Rep. Aaron Coleman, who currently represents District 37. Coleman’s scandal-plagued first term in office included multiple abuse allegations and two arrests. Oropeza will face Republican Diana Whittington in November.

“As a health care provider, I consistently go above and beyond to help the patients within my practice,” Oropeza said in The Star’s voter guide survey. “I am asking for the opportunity to do the exact same for District 37, in Kansas. I am confident that with my educational background and professional insights, I can be a reliable and committed advocate for District 37 and all of Kansas.”

In the survey, she said she supported abortion rights and gun regulation, and wants to focus on bringing good, new jobs to Kansas and expanding Medicaid.

Wyandotte County in Topeka

Wyandotte County is one of the most racially and ethnically diverse areas in the state. Black, Hispanic and Latino people make up more than half of the population in the county, but only 18% of Kansas residents.

In the county, 47% of registered voters are Democrats, compared to just 26% statewide. Republicans make up only 18% of registered voters in the county, compared to 44% of voters statewide.

It has faced some legislative blows this year: The Republican-dominated Legislature split the county apart for the first time in 40 years during congressional redistricting. Republicans, with the help of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, also thwarted the county’s “Safe and Welcoming” ordinance designed to help undocumented immigrants.

This new class of lawmakers will mark the next chapter in Topeka for Wyandotte County’s statehouse delegation.