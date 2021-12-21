Fresh Express salad listeria recall includes store brands of Walmart, Aldi, BJ’s, others

Listeria found in a Fresh Express bagged salad caused the recall of not only over 60 Fresh Express bagged salad varieties, but store brands of Walmart, Albertson’s, Safeway, BJ’s Wholesale Club and other stores in 19 states and two Canadian provinces.

A Monday release from Fresh Express said the Michigan Department of Agriculture found listeria in a random sample of Fresh Express 9-ounce Sweet Hearts salad mix made in the Streamwood, Illinois, facility. All the salads and salad mixes recalled were made at that facility.

The release says the CDC has found 10 people sickened by the same strain of listeria since 2016.

What bagged salads and salad kits did Fresh Express recall?

The brands, as listed by Fresh Express. For the varieties of each brand, check the list. The product code, found near the expiration date on each package, will be Z324 through Z350.

▪ Fresh Express

Fresh Express Southwest Chopped Kit

▪ Bowl & Basket (Shop Rite store brand)

▪ Giant Eagle (store brand)

▪ Little Salad Bar (Aldi store brand)

▪ Market District (store brand)

▪ Marketside (Walmart store brand)

▪ O Organics (Albertson’s/Safeway store brand)

▪ Signature Farms (Albertson’s/Safeway store brand)

▪ Simply Nature (Aldi store brand)

▪ Weis Fresh from the Field (Weis’ store brand)

▪ Wellsley Farms (BJ’s Wholesale Club store brand)

Where were they sold?

The salads went to stores in New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Connecticut, Iowa, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, and, in Canada, Ontario and Manitoba provinces.

What should I do if I have a recalled salad?

Throw it out or return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.

You can also get a refund through Fresh Express. For that or to get questions answered, call Fresh Express at 800-242-5472, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern Time.

What is listeria?

Listeria kills about 260 of the 1,600 Americans infected each year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. In addition to senior citizens and children under 5 being the most vulnerable to salmonella’s worse effects, add pregnant women. They can suffer stillbirths and miscarriage. Listeria symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, high fever, severe headaches, stomachaches, stiffness, confusion and poor balance.