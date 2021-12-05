A fresh dose of snow will start the week across southern B.C.

If you missed out on Saturday’s light snowfall across the Lower Mainland, fear not, winter lovers. A new system moving into southern B.C. on Sunday will bring a fresh opportunity for snowfall across much of the region. There’s a decent chance of at least a dusting of snow fairly close to the coast in Metro Vancouver, with higher totals farther inland and at higher elevations. More on the timing and impacts of this wintry setup, below.

Visit our Complete Guide to Winter 2022 for an in-depth look at the Winter Forecast, tips to plan for it, and much more!

SUNDAY AND MONDAY: LOW FREEZING LEVELS BRING SNOW TO THE COAST

Saturday’s quick-hitting system was a bit disappointing for folks at the lowest elevations hoping to see at least a little bit of wet snow from the system. While higher elevations around and near Vancouver saw a dash of accumulation on Saturday morning, many areas were too warm or too dry to see any wintry precipitation.

That looks to change on Sunday night and Monday, though, as the next system approaches the region. This storm will have more moisture and a touch more cold air to work with, bringing the chance for more meaningful snow to lower elevations.

MUST SEE: Highway 1 to Hope reopens as rains ease in B.C., flood warnings remain in place

BCFzLvl

The freezing level through Monday will hover around 200 metres, affording many areas the opportunity for at least a dusting of snow before the skies clear out.

Snow will begin across Vancouver Island overnight Sunday and spread toward the Lower Mainland through the early morning hours on Monday.

Story continues

BCSnow

The system will bring widespread accumulations to the region. The greatest snowfall totals are likely on Vancouver Island, where many areas will contend with 5-15 cm of snow by Monday morning, with 10-20 cm possible at higher elevations. Greater Victoria will only see around 2 cm or less.

Across the strait, the Lower Mainland will see lower totals, with about 5 cm of snow the norm for many areas, and less than 5 cm around Metro Vancouver. Higher elevations will likely get 5-10 cm from the system.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snowfall warning for all of Vancouver Island in anticipation of the snowfall.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” the agency said in its warning.

The snow will come to an end Monday morning across Vancouver Island, and precipitation will gradually change over to a rain/snow mix by the afternoon hours in the Lower Mainland as freezing levels slowly rise through the day.

THE WEEK AHEAD: THE NEXT SYSTEM ARRIVES BY MIDWEEK

Our next system arrives in southern B.C. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Milder air will make this more of a rain event for Metro Vancouver, while higher elevations will have to deal with another round of snow from this system.

BCTues

Temperatures will remain below-seasonal through the upcoming week.

Thumbnail courtesy of Laurel N

Check back as we monitor the forecast across British Columbia.