Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 9th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of December.

Fresh Del Monte Produce's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.40 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Fresh Del Monte Produce stock has a trailing yield of around 1.8% on the current share price of $21.97. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Its dividend payout ratio is 81% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 15% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Fresh Del Monte Produce's earnings per share have dropped 29% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Fresh Del Monte Produce has delivered an average of 7.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Fresh Del Monte Produce is already paying out 81% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

To Sum It Up

Is Fresh Del Monte Produce an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. To summarise, Fresh Del Monte Produce looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

However if you're still interested in Fresh Del Monte Produce as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Fresh Del Monte Produce. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for Fresh Del Monte Produce that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

