Fresh cut local meat now available at Hilltop Market

Sitting at the top of the hill on Connell Street in the heart of Woodstock’s retail sector, Hilltop Market continues to expand its “shop local” credentials.

The business began almost 20 years ago in 2003 as a roadside fruit and vegetable stand. It is now a year-round business in a spacious new building offering its original seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut local meats, and a variety of freshly baked goods.

On Saturday, April 30, Hilltop owner James Douglass invited partners, Speerville abattoir owners Corey Grant and Chris Wurgler of CnC Enterprises, to celebrate the recent opening of Hilltop's meat department.

“We built the plan together,” said Douglass.

Douglass said the partnership provides customers with a variety of fresh-cut steaks, pork chops, hamburgers, sausages and more.

Samantha Montgomery was also on hand to help the partners celebrate, proudly displaying her Reserve Champion Crossbred and Reserve Champion 4-H Showman banners and ribbons from the recently held 2022 Carleton County Spring Show and Sale. This year was Montgomery’s first year at the long-running annual event in Florenceville-Bristol.

Katie Antworth, a show and sale veteran who competed for the final time as a 4-H participant in 2021, was also on hand.

Douglass said Saturday’s beef on sale came from Montgomery and Antworth via the show and sale.

New Brunswick Public Safety Minister and Carleton MLA Bill Hogan dropped by Hilltop for the mini celebration, including free samples and a barbecue between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hogan joined Carleton-York MLA Richard Ames, Carleton-Victoria MLA and Agriculture, Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Margaret Johnson, and Tobique-Mactaquac MP Richard Bragdon to purchase Montgomery’s prize-winning steer at the sale auction.

Hogan also wanted to help Hilltop owners and staff celebrate the opening of the meat shop, noting the business provides an ideal example of the benefits of shopping locally.

He said he encourages everyone to support local businesses, noting that those local businesses support the communities where they live.

Story continues

Douglass said all the meat comes from local producers. He said he supplies many fruits, berries and vegetables from his farm and buys produce from other area farmers.

With the Sweet Spot Bake Shop on-site, Hilltop offers plenty of mouth-watering options for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Douglass said shoppers could also purchase soups, sandwiches and salads. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, they can drop by to pick up fully prepared meals.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun