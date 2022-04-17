Fresh clashes at al-Aqsa mosque compound as tensions soar in Holy Land

Abbie Cheeseman
Palestinians shoot fireworks at Israeli police in the Old City of Jerusalem - AP/AP
Israeli police entered the al-Aqsa mosque compound in East Jerusalem’ City on Sunday, leading to renewed clashes with Palestinians as tensions soar in the Holy Land during a rare week in which Easter, Passover and Ramadan have coincided.

Israeli police confined Palestinians already inside the compound to a small area and denied entry to those outside after dawn prayers so that Jewish worshippers could tour the perimeter of the complex under armed guard.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that 17 people were injured in clashes, with five taken to hospital. Israeli police said the worshippers had hurled rocks at them and arrested nine Palestinians.

The disputed holy site in East Jerusalem has long been a flashpoint for violence during flare-ups between Israelis and Palestinian. But this month is particularly tense due to Passover, Ramadan and Easter coinciding over the weekend, bringing thousands of worshippers from the three religions into Jerusalem's Old City.

While Jews are allowed to visit the al-Aqsa compound, which they refer to as Temple Mount, they are not allowed to pray there.

A raid on the site by Israeli security forces during Ramadan last year was one of the trigger points that raised tensions in the lead up to the Gaza war. Israeli police said that they took the measures to separate the Muslisms and the Jews because Palestinians had been stockpiling rocks and had set up barriers in the compound.

Sunday's clashes marked the second time in the past three days that Israeli police have entered the al-Aqsa compound. More than 150 Palestinians were injured with rubber bullets, stun grenades and batons as the police detained hundreds of Palestinians, of which some threw rocks and firecrackers after morning prayers.

Footage has also emerged in recent days of Israeli forces using batons to beat journalists recording the clashes, as well as Palestinians who appear to be bystanders.

The Islamist militant group Hamas warned on Friday that Israel would bear “all the consequences” of the “brutal attacks” on Al Aqsa.

The al-Aqsa escalation comes on the back of a particularly violent month in Israel and the West Bank which has seen 14 people killed in Arab attacks on Israelis and 25 killed in the ensuing crackdown by the Israeli military in the West Bank.

Israel has said it will spend nearly a hundred million dollars on repair work to its neglected security fence around the West Bank after two Palestinian militants slipped through gaps to carry out attacks in Israeli cities.

The porous fence, which was established by Ariel Sharon two decades ago, is frequently used by Palestinians to slip into Israel for cash-in-hand jobs which are generally far better paid than those in the West Bank.

But in recent weeks it was also used by Palestinian militants to sneak into Israel and carry out two attacks in Tel Aviv and the nearby suburb of Bnei Brak, which left eight people dead.

"The security barrier is talked about a lot in the past few weeks as there are different holes [which] have been used to cross and carry out terror attacks in Israel," an Israeli military official said. "That is why we will be rebuilding and restrengthening the security barrier. It needs to be upgraded."

The decision to reinforce the fence will potentially bring an end to an unofficial policy where Israel turned a blind eye to Palestinian labourers crossing through the gaps. The arrangement was mutually beneficial as it provided a steady stream of construction workers for Israel and helped keep the economy in the West Bank afloat.

“Everyone knew about it,” Merav Ben Ari, the chairman of the Israeli parliament's internal security committee, admitted in a recent interview.

