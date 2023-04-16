Fresh calls for Humza Yousaf to suspend Nicola Sturgeon from SNP after email leak

First Minister Humza Yousaf - Robert Perry

Humza Yousaf is facing calls to suspend Nicola Sturgeon from the SNP over claims her attempts to shut down scrutiny of the party's finances are now being investigated by police.

Leaked emails appear to show the former First Minister stopped plans to hire a fundraising manager for the party, a move colleagues had called for in a bid to improve scrutiny and transparency of how money was being raised and spent.

Meanwhile, a leaked video has emerged from the SNP’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) in which Ms Sturgeon angrily dismissed claims that there were “any problems” with the party accounts

She insisted the party's finances had "never been stronger" and that there were "no reasons for people to be concerned about the party's finances" in March 2021.

Ms Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, was arrested and the home the couple share on Glasgow’s outskirts was raided by police on April 5 as part of a long-running investigation into SNP finances.

He was released without charge while the investigation continues. A luxury camper van, owned by the SNP, has been seized from his elderly mother’s driveway

Mr Murrell, the long-serving SNP chief executive before he resigned last month, loaned the party £107,620 to address what the SNP said were "cash flow" issues just weeks after Ms Sturgeon claimed there were no financial problems.

Ms Sturgeon is due to return to Holyrood on Tuesday, but Mr Yousaf, who replaced her last month after standing as a “continuity candidate” in the leadership contest, is under increasing pressure to suspend her party membership.

Other SNP figures have been suspended after it emerged they are being looked at by police, although Mr Yousaf has so far refused to back revoking Mr Murrell or Ms Sturgeon's membership.

Sturgeon 'has big questions to answer'

Responding to reports in The Sunday Mail that Ms Sturgeon’s alleged attempts to avoid scrutiny were under investigation, Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, said Mr Yousaf must take action.

"This bombshell revelation goes to show just how central Nicola Sturgeon was to the secrecy and culture of cover-up that festered within the SNP,” she said.

"She has big questions to answer over her actions and [First Minister] Humza Yousaf must consider suspending her party membership and that of her husband, former chief executive Peter Murrell, until the investigation has been concluded."

Police at the home of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell - ANDY BUCHANAN

Leaked emails, from June 2021, appear to show that Ms Sturgeon blocked the appointment of an SNP fundraising manager.

Police had already launched an investigation into how £600,000 in donations, solicited by the SNP for independence referendum campaigns that never happened, had been spent.

Notes from an SNP governance review group from June 2021, state: "CB [Colin Beattie, party treasurer] can see benefits of a fundraising manager. KB [Keith Brown, SNP deputy leader] mentioned this was declined by NS [Nicola Sturgeon]."

Meanwhile, a video has also been leaked of Ms Sturgeon addressing the party’s NEC in March 2021, warning officials to be "very careful" about suggesting there were "any problems" with the accounts.

The meeting came after a slate of pro-transparency candidates were elected by SNP members to the ruling body the previous November.

The MP elected treasurer, Douglas Chapman, resigned the following May with Joanna Cherry quitting shortly afterwards. Three figures had recently quit the party’s finance and audit committee when Ms Sturgeon addressed the meeting.

Ms Sturgeon dismissed any concerns and warned members not to leak any details of the meeting into the public domain.

She said: "The party has never been in a stronger financial position than it is right now and that's a reflection of our strength and our membership.

"I'm not going to get into the details... but just be very careful about suggestions there are problems with the party's finances, because we depend on donors to donate.

"There are no reasons for people to be concerned about the party's finances and all of us need to be careful about not suggesting there is.

"We've got to be careful we don't reap what we sow, if we have leaks from this body it limits the ability for open, free and frank discussion."

Nicola Sturgeon with her husband Peter Murrell - Ken Jack / Alamy Stock Photo

At a meeting of the SNP’s NEC on Saturday, Mr Beattie suggested to members that the party was running out of money, following an exodus of around 30,000 members.

He admitted that the party was “having difficulty in balancing the books due to the reduction in membership and donors” and that fighting a potential by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West would “put the party under pressure”.

He added: “We need to find money to keep the party going forward or we’ll keep cutting our tail until there’s nothing left.”

Ian Blackford, the former SNP Westminster leader, said on Sunday morning that the party’s finances were “robust” and claimed selective quotes from Mr Beattie had been reported in the press. Mr Yousaf insisted on Saturday that the SNP is "solvent".

An SNP spokesman said: "Given the ongoing live police investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment on questions relating to issues that may be part of that investigation. We are, of course, cooperating fully with the police investigation."