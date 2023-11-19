Fresh blow for Elon Musk as government pulls millions in Twitter advertising

Elon Musk’s platform is already suffering from slumped ad revenues - POOL/REUTERS

The Government has stopped advertising on Twitter in a fresh blow for Elon Musk’s social network as it faces an exodus of major brands.

Departments have stopped paying for ads on Twitter, now known as X, in recent months, The Telegraph understands.

The decision was taken before the company was plunged into an anti-Semitism row last week that has seen advertisers including Apple, Disney and the European Commission pull adverts.

A source said the decision was a commercial one, related to the effectiveness of advertising spend on Twitter, rather than a response to Mr Musk’s recent comments, which last week led to a reprieve from the White House.

While unrelated to the anti-Semitism row, the government’s decision to stop advertising on the platform will compound Mr Musk’s problems as he struggles to reverse slumping advertising revenues.

Whitehall departments spent £5.4m on Twitter adverts in 2022, according to a Freedom of Information request.

It spent most heavily during the first few months of last year, during the vaccine booster programme, but continued to spend hundreds of thousands of pounds a month on Twitter adverts into December, after Mr Musk bought the company.

A source said a decision to stop adverts was taken several months ago. The Cabinet Office confirmed that government is no longer running adverts on Twitter.

In comparison, government accounts continue to advertise heavily on Facebook and Instagram, according to Meta’s advertising library, promoting issues such as tax-free childcare and rights for social housing tenants. Last year, government spent £20.5m on Facebook and Instagram adverts.

Twitter is reeling from a growing corporate boycott after Mr Musk appeared to personally endorse an anti-Semitic post on the service last week. He replied to a post accusing Jewish people of pushing “hatred against whites”, calling it “the actual truth”. Mr Musk’s comments led the White House to accuse him of “abhorrent promotion of anti-Semitic and racist hate”.

Story continues

The campaign group Media Matters also claimed that adverts from companies including Apple and IBM were appearing next to pro-Nazi content.

On Saturday, Mr Musk said he would file a “thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company”.

Even before last week, many advertisers had cut spending amid concerns over how the company moderates posts. Rishi Sunak hosted an interview with Mr Musk after this month’s AI summit, which discussed topics including the company’s crowdsourced approach to misinformation.

Mr Musk has said that the company has lost half of its advertising revenue since he paid $44bn (£35bn) for it a year ago. Its valuation has since fallen to $19bn, according to an employee share scheme.

Linda Yaccarino, the former ad executive who was appointed as X’s chief executive by Mr Musk this year, travelled to London earlier this month to try and woo advertisers.

Twitter/X did not respond to a request for comment.