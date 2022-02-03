Fresh Blow For Boris Johnson As Policy Chief Quits Over Jimmy Savile Slur

Boris Johnson was dealt a fresh blow today after his policy chief dramatically quit over the Jimmy Savile smear row.

Munira Mirza resigned just hours after the prime minister finally backed down over his untrue claim that Keir Starmer had failed to prosecute the notorious sex offender when he was Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a devastating resignation letter, revealed by The Spectator, Mirza revealed that she had urged Johnson to apologise for the slur, which he initially made in the Commons on Monday, but that he had refused.

Her departure from Number 10 heaps further pressure on the PM, who is facing mounting calls to quit from disgruntled Conservative MPs.

In her letter, Mirza said: “I believe it was wrong for you to imply this week that Keir Starmer was personally responsible for allowing Jimmy Savile to escape justice.

“There was no fair or reasonable basis for that assertion. This was not the usual cut and thrust of politics; it was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse.

“You tried to clarify your position today but, despite my urging, you did not apologise for the misleading impression you gave.”

She added: “You are a better man than many of your detractors will ever understand which is why it is so desperately sad that you let yourself down by making a scurrilous accusation against the Leader of the Opposition.”

Mirza’s resignation is particularly damaging as she has been one of Johnson’s closest, and most loyal, aides in Downing Street.

She has worked for him for 14 years and he once described her as one of the five women who have most inspired him.

